The 19th edition of the popular Cummings Centre Foundation’s Sports Celebrity Breakfast in support of seniors in crisis is into the books and thanks to the efforts by the organizers, it was another huge success. Funds raised through the event, which was held at Le Jardin Royalmount, will go to benefit the Seniors in Crisis program of the Cummings Jewish Centre for Seniors. When all was said and done, a new record of $400,000 had been raised to held fund the important work done through the program.
Along with the honorees were several other sports celebrities including BMO Olympian
Jacqueline Simoneau, former CFL’er and Alouette Tim Fleiszer. Members of the Alouettes’ cheer squad were also on hand to help welcome the celebrities into the hall.
The Guest of Honour was philanthropist and businessman Sylvan Adams. The 64 year old Israeli Canadian businessman was recognized for the impact he has had on the fields of health, education, business, technology, culture, the arts and sports. In 2009 he established the Margaret and Sylvan Addams Family Foundation, which supports a large number of educational and medical projects both in Canada and Israel. The foundation also provides doctoral scholarships through the Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities.
While Adams was unable to attend due to unforeseen circumstances in travelling here from Israel he did speak to the audience through a pre-recorded video. A past Guest of Honour Roy Salomon spoke of Adams’ numerous accomplishments and contributions through sports and philanthropy.
The Sports personality of the Year went to Guy Carbonneau who was captain of the Habs in their 1992 Stanley Cup. Carbonneau was also part of two other Stanley Cup winning teams in 1986 with Montreal and with Dallas in 1999. He scored 260 goals had 403 assists for 663 points over 1318 NHL regular season games over 19 years in the NHL. In postseason play Carbonneau had 38 goals and 35 assists in his 231 Stanley Cup playoff games. The Frank J. Selke Trophy for the league’s top defensive forward was awarded to Carbonneau a trio of times. When I received the call I felt it’s a great honor, but it’s a team honor,” Guy Carbonneau said. “I was lucky enough to be the captain of that team. But, you know, I played with some great players. They’re a huge part of the success that we had. So I’m happy to be here and to receive this honor but I will receive it and share it with the team.” That group included his former teammates Vincent Damphousse and Benoit Brunet as well as General Manager Serge Savard and teeam president Ronald Corey.
Dennis “El Presidente” Martinez was the Expos Baseball Legend recipient. That nickname was coined by last year’s Expos Legend Ken Singleton. Martinez came to the Expos via a trade with the Baltimore Orioles following a decade of his 23 years in the Majors. He spent eight seasons with Montreal but was up and down in the minors over his first two years with the Expos. It was the 1988 campaign that saw Martinez claim his spot in the starting rotation. He will also always be known as El Perfecto as called by Expos’ broadcaster Dave Van Horne when Martinez recorded MLB’s 13th perfect game on July 28, 1991. The Dodgers went 27 up, 27 down at Dodger Stadium to the then 36 year-old Martinez, making him the first Latin-American born pitcher to accomplish such a feat. Martinez got emotional when he took to the podium to accept his award and was given a prolonged standing ovation. “It’s always been great to come back here,” Dennis Martinez said. “I always loved Montreal to me this place feels like my home. So it is a great honor for me to be around all these great players, I’m really humbled. I’m enjoying every minute of it.”
Chantal Machabée, VP of Communications for the Canadiens received the Larry Fredericks Media Award. Prior to joining the Montreal Canadiens organization, she spent 32 and a half years with RDS right from the station’s launch on September 1 of 1989. Machabée was the first voice heard over the network’s airwaves in a sports 30 bulletin and became the first ever female anchor of a television sports cast in Quebec. Her duties then evolved to be the host of the Montreal Canadiens games during the pregame and intermissions and became one of the stations beat reporters for covering the Montreal Canadiens starting in 2011. She has also been part of the broadcast team for other major sporting events, including Vancouver’s 2010 Olympics, and the 2012 London Olympic Games. “I can’t believe my name is linked to all those past winners,” Chantal Machabée. Pat Hickey, Michael Farber, Herb Zurkowsky, that’s amazing. I couldn’t believe it, it’s a big honor. And it’s important that every year the Canadiens participate in this event. It’s important for us to be here.”.
