Laval had five student-athletes honoured during the recent Saputo bursary awards, a quartet of soccer players, Abdul Walid Binate, Matthew Catavolo, Audrey Chelsie François and William Vezina. The fifth Laval recipient was artistic gymnast Félix Dolci, who has his eyes focused on the Tokyo Olympics all were recipients. Even in these difficult times, especially for students, Saputo continued their commitment to student-athlete excellence as they awarded $130,000 to 47 recipients during a Zoom ceremony. Wahid Binate was presented $2,000 for academic and athletic success and is a member of the CF Montreal Academy U23 squad. The 18 year-old is a student at Collège Montmorency. Catavolo, also a member of the CF Montreal Academy U23 team earned a $2,000 academic excellence bursary. He was part of the Canadian team that took part in the U17 World Cup in the fall of 2019. The 17 year-old Catavolo is presently studying in grade 12 at the Northern Pre-University of Ontario Virtual School. Prior to that, Catavolo maintained an 85 percent average in Secondary V in the sports-etudes program of Lester B. Pearson High School. François, age 17, accepted her fourth FAEQ bursary, this one of $2,000 for academic excellence. In December of 219, François played in a pair of friendlies against Mexico with Canada’s U17 team. A member of the National High Performance Center of Soccer Quebec, François is in Secondary V sports-etudes at École Saint-Gabriel in Sainte-Thérèse. In Secondary IV she maintained an academic average of 93 percent. Vézina was a first time recipient earning a $2,000 bursary for academic and athletic success. A keeper, he is a member of the CF Montreal Academy U 23 team. He also attends Collège Montmorency. A $4,000 bursary for academic and athletic success was presented to Dolci, his seventh FAEQ award. The 18 year-old artistic gymnast won gold on the rings and silver in floor exercises at the World Junior Championships in June of 2019. Dolci was all-around gold medalist at the Canadian Junior Championships taking five gold medals in May 2019 and at the Red Deer Canada Games he claimed six medals in all in February 2019. He studied arts, literature and communication at Collège Montmorency.
A quintet of Laval athletes get needed financial help
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
