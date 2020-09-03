Eight-year old Ilie Tristan Crisan wrote his name in the record book when he won a fourth consecutive karting race in round four of Coupe de Montreal Briggs & Stratton Cadet Series held Saturday, August 22 at Circuit ICAR in Mirabel. Starting second on the grid, TAG Motorsport’s young protégé drove a masterful race at the wheel of his number 20 CRG Black Mirror kart when he slipped past polesitter Louis David Boucher before taking the chequered flag with a lead of 0.580 second over his rival. On his way to victory circle, Crisan posted the fastest lap of the race with a time of 55.266 seconds to earn driver of the day honours at ICAR.
The two drivers were side-by-side nearly all race long before crossing the finish line 10 seconds ahead of the third place finisher. The young eight-year old winner scored his second win with his new GRG Black Mirror kart imported in Canada by Alex Tagliani. Prior to the day’s final Cadet event, Crisan had won the pre-final race. With four final Series wins this season, he stands first in Cadet Series standings. The Briggs & Stratton Cadet Class for novice drivers between 8 and 11 years old was created to help young drivers to debut in the Coupe de Montreal Series. The kart size is about two third of the size of a regular kart. This class is powered by a four-stroke Briggs & Stratton Racing Class LO206 engine that can reach up to 85 kph. TAG Motorsport is now getting ready for the final two events of the season: September 5th at circuit Saint-Hilaire and September 19-20 at Jim Russell Karting Academy in Mont-Tremblant where Crisan will also compete in the Rotax Mini Max Canadian Championship.
The laps Crisan takes here are preparing him for trials in Europe this fall in the highly competitive European Karting circuit. The fact that he is so young is an advantage that will help him in all facets of automobile racing and TAG Motorsports plans to give him the all the help he needs to prepare for life in the world of sports.
