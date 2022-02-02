When the 25 man roster for Team Canada was unveiled, there was a quartet of former Lac St, Louis Lions chosen to become Olympians. That’s almost one-fifth of the roster filled by Lac St. Louis region players. Forward Maxim Noreau, 34, who is playing for the ZSC Lions in Zurich and was a member of the bronze medal Olympic team in PyeongChang. Defensemen Jason Demers, 33, and Mark Barberio, 31, both are playing for the AK Bars Kazan in the KHL where they have been paired together on defence. Goalie Devon Levi of the Northeastern Huskies was rumored to be one of the three netminders, well that became fact with his nomination to the team. “It’s cool,” Mark Barberio said. “We’ve got a West Island flavor to this group. Even one of the alternates, John Gilmour, is a West Island guy. So it’s kind of cool that we’re representing that part of Montreal.” Gilmour is also a defenseman and is playing in the KHL with CSKA Moskva.
Demers, who was on the Channel 1 Cup Team Canada squad and was supposed to play in the Spengler Cup before Canada pulled out was excited about this opportunity. “It’s an honour for me,” Jason Demers said. “I’m super excited to play for my family, my name and also for my country Canada. It’s going to be an amazing experience.”
Barberio echoes that sentiment and is still absorbing that he is an Olympian. “Of course you dream about it but you never think it will become a reality,” Barberio said. “With the NHL players not going it kind of opened up opportunities for other players. It was amazing when I got the call, I called my parents right away and they were so thrilled. I don’t even know if it has sunk in yet but as it gets closer and we head to Beijing it’s going to hit home.”
At the age of 20 Levi is the youngest of the Lions’ contingent and it has been the amazing numbers he has been putting up with the Huskies (see last week’s Suburban) and that put him in the mix for the Olympics. “I saw an Instagram post, I think it was maybe a month-and-a-half ago with my face with like 10 other goalies,” Devon Levi said. “It was at night and I was like, ‘Wow! Are you kidding me?’ I was like shocked. I had no clue — like no clue — that I’d be considered for this team.”
Once the process was seen to and Levi was selected his reaction was, “I’m super grateful to be here,” Levi said. “It’s been a dream just watching the Olympics every year growing up (and) being able to play with them now is an unbelievable feeling. It’s unmatched, so I’m just super excited to be here. This month has been crazy, just hearing the news and everything’s happening so fast. We’re in Switzerland right now. We’re almost in China and we’re also soon to be Olympians. And we didn’t know that this would happen a month ago, so it’s just crazy.”
It is one for the Hockey Lac St. Louis record book seeing five players representing their country at one Olympic Games.
