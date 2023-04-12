A POWER full performance delivers U10 A Rive-Sud championship

The U10 A Pointe Claire POWER powered their way to the Rive-Sud League Championship with a come from behind victory 5-4 victory over their principal rivals Gatineau at Boucherville’s Gaetan Boucher Arena. “It was a big win,” Pointe Claire head coach Victoria Palmer said. “They were our biggest rivals during the season and we had lost to them in a tournament final so the girls wanted this badly. They all contributed with a total team effort to earn the championship.
Getting to the final saw the POWER post a three win one tie record in their pool play. The wins were against St. Eustache, St. Hyacinthe and Roussillon with the tie going to St. Bruno. That set the stage for the Pointe Claire-Gatineau confrontation.
In the title tilt Gatineau carried a 2-1 lead into the second half but Pointe Claire powered up and pulled ahead 4-2 as Adèle Chrétien potted a pair and Roxanne St-Louis notched her second of the game. Gatineau managed to battle back and pull even at 4-4 with 3:17 remaining in regulation time. A mere eight seconds from Gatineau knotting the score Sydney de Melo fired home the game winning goal as Pointe Claire took ownership of a 5-4 lead. From the resumption of play to the final buzzer POWER goalie Haylen Roszkowski threw up the stop sign to oncoming Gatineau shooters to help deliver the championship to the POWER.
It capped off a great year of development and fun for the players with the Pointe Claire Ringette Association’s part being a major one. “This was a great group of girls and parents,” Palmer said. “Thanks to Pointe Claire Ringette’s commitment to development for their players these girls benefitted from gym time and sessions to improve their shooting and positioning as well as their regular practices.”
