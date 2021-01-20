The Laval Chevrolet 440 Pirates have hired Sébastien Rivest as head coach of the junior elite team, replacing the outgoing Mathieu Granger who has signed on with the Repentigny Royals as their head coach. Following Granger’s departure, the managing director of the Pirates, Sébastien Groulx, as well as his assistant, Richard Émond, began the search to find a manager with experience who could build on the organization’s successes.“I sincerely believe that we have found in the person of Sébastien Rivest ,” Sébastien Groulx said. “He has twenty years of experience as a head coach or assistant coach for excellence and junior elite level teams. I foresee good years in the future. We have a group of young players and veterans who will continue their journey together. ”
Rivest said, “It is with enthusiasm that I join the Pirates’ organization. I was looking for a challenge that could allow me to have a balance between family, work and baseball. Over my conversations with Sébastien Groulx, it became more and more obvious to me that the opportunity presented by the Pirates was the best. The organization is strong and stable administratively and there is an excellent group of players who are able to do a lot of good things on the ball field. As a coach, you have to have fun showing up to the field four to five times a week andI believe that will be the case with the Pirates.”
Last season, the Pirates initiated a culture change that resulted in positive a outcome. Despite a year that was marred by the COVID-19 situation, Laval battled to the final game to take first place in the La Cage Division. The club did finish in second in the division and were third overall in league standings. The winning percentage of .682 was the best posted by the Pirates in a decade. Looking forward, Rivest said, “Our goal for 2021 is the same as the other 12 teams of the LBJEQ, to be the team to lift the championship trophy following the final game of the campaign. From the start of pre-season training, we will put together the efforts needed to achieve that (goal).” Over the next few weeks, coach Rivest will assemble his staff to oversee the Pirates for the coming season. Laval will also be returning to Stade Paul-Marcel-Maheu for the 2021 campaign as the renovation work has been completed.
