A monster job by special teams delivers Laval win over Cleveland

In a short span of less than 24 hours the Laval Rocket rebounded from a 7-3 road loss to the Syracuse Crunch to take a 6-2 victory over the Cleveland Monsters at Place Bell. The win was propelled by captain Alex Belzile’s hat trick performance and the Rocket’s special teams as the powerplay and penalty kill accounted for four of the six goals. That victory snapped a four game skid by the Rocket.
Mitchell Stephens and Rem Pitlick’s advantage tally had the Rocket up 2-1 after the opening 20 minutes. Belzile notched his first of three, a powerplay goal, early in the secod to make it 3-1 Laval. Cleveland managed to best Kevin Poulin one more time as Poulin turned aside 36 of 38 shots, making it 3-2 with 14 minutes to play in the middle period. It was midway through the second that the Rocket penalty killing unit stunned the Monsters. Laval struck for a pair of shorthanded goals a mere 27 seconds apart to pull away with a 5-2 lead sending the 8,176 fans on hand into a frenzy. Lucas Condotta and Belzile were the snipers on those shorties. Belzile proceeded to complete his hat trick performance with an empty netter, the lone tally of the final period.
That rebound win helped Laval shake of a pair of road losses , the 7-3 Crunch defeat Friday and a 3-1 loss last Wednesday in Rochester against the Americans. In that loss Condotta pulled Laval even five minutes into the second but the Americans potted a pair to claim the win.
On Friday evening in 7-3 loss the game went into the second knotted 2-2 on goals by Belzile and Pitlick. After that it was Crunch time as Syracuse reeled off five goals, three on the powerplay, to build a 7-2 cushion. Joël Teasdale accounted for the third Rocket goal.
Laval’s grind continues as tonight they are back in Rochester to face the Americans. Friday night Laval will be at Place Bell for a 7 pm meeting with the Hershey Bears. Saturday afternoon features a 3 pm puck drop at Place Bell as the Toronto Marlies come to town. The Belleville Senators will take to the ice at Place Bell next Wednesday evening for a 7 pm contest.
