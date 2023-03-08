A hard day for the Knights in cadet futsal final

The Vincent Massey Collegiate Rams earned the GMAA championship banner in cadet girls’ futsal following a 6-2 victory over the St. Thomas Knights at John Rennie High School. “They played fundamental futsal,” VMC head coach Nino Cavallaro said. “They listened, they strategized and the hard work at practice paid off.”
The Knights, who had defeated the Rams 3-1 in season play were unable to deal with the whirlwind that is Chiara Picone as the talented player found the back of the net five times earning her the nod as the game’s MVP.
The opening goal came on a ball played in from the right and Picone just tipped the ball into the low right corner for a 1-0 advantage for VMC. It became a 2-0 contest on her second tally, a well placed left footed shot that kissed the inside of the right post.
St. Thomas pressed looking for their opening goal but each time Ram keeper Eliana Guerrera was equal to the task. One sequence saw her make back-to-back saves on hard drives from close in. “She (Guerrera) was there to make the big stops when it was called for,” coach Cavallaro said.
The Knights made it a one goal game with nine minutes remaining in the first half and it took a perfect shot to best Guerrera. Chloe Chaput struck the ball sending it under the crossbar to make it a 2-1 match. Picone replied to return a two goal lead to the Rams as she side stepped a defender and from in tight made a finesse shot into the net. In the final minute of the opening half Picone found her favorite spot, the right corner upping the score to 4-1.
Early in the second half Hailey Di Spirito made it 5-1 for the visitors on a ball sent to the net with plenty of spin that just eluded St. Thomas keeper Keira Coyne on a ball that barely made it over the line. St. Thomas got one back on a shot taken by Lucyanna Trochatos from the right side with the rebound going free to the left. Samantha Durrant made no mistake as she stepped into the ball sending it into the open left side. Picone replied shortly after the Knights’ tally on a hard shot sent high into the mesh putting VMC in control with a 6-2 match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.