A first to be remembered for Lakeshore U9 girls’ baseball

Lakeshore Baseball had two U9 B girls’ teams in action this summer, both playing a split season. The first part saw the teams take part in the Lac St. Louis mixed league and the second part had the teams playing in the new Provincial Girls Baseball League. The Lakeshore Turquoise squad was tickled pink as they ended up being the very first Lakeshore team to win a Lac St. Louis girl’s championship and it came on a marathon effort in the final. Team Turquoise bested the Pierrefonds Expos, the top team in league play, 22-21 in a game that was tied after six innings of regulation play. The afternoon game at Pierrefonds’ Grier Park almost headed into darkness as it took close to three hours to complete as neither side was ready to call it a day. Lakeshore moved on to a semi-final game for the Quebec Girls Baseball League championships but lost to the Lanaudière-Nord Expos B 1 squad who went on to win the final.
Players from left to right: Allyson Radu, Lauryn Taylor, Aubrie Thériault, Lily Tapin, Sadie Nathan, Maggie Marin, Tallula Betros, Juliet Muzard, Chloe Reid.
Coaches: Dominic Tapin, Sherri Aylesworth, Chantal Shaw.
