St. Leonard’s Kiara Quieti is one of seven athletes added to the already existing 12 member Canadian National synchro team. She joins the 2020-2021 Senior National Full-Time Olympic Training group as the squad gears up for the 2020-2021 World Cup and Tokyo Olympics. Quieti’s first time in The Suburbanwas in 2014 after winning bronze at her first nationals at age 12. In that article she said “I like to take things one day at a time but I would like to be on the national team when I get older.” Et Voila six years later the 18 year-old Quieti’s dedication has allowed her to reach a longtime dream. “All my hard work did pay off and I’m honoured (to be part of this group).” Kiara Quieti said. “I can’t wait for this next chapter and experience. Quieti has been participating in artistic swimming since the age of nine when she made a switch from dancing. “My mother Tanya Crivello) had been in synchro and she introduced me to the sport,” Quieti said. “I fell in love with it.” Helping Quieti along the way was her longtime coach Nathalie Lagrange who coached her since the age of 11. “Through the years she has always believed in me and pushed me to achieve my goals,” she said. “She helped me surpass my limits when even I did not think I could.” Right now, Quieti has been following a rigid training regimen from home since the cancellation of last season as have the other team members. The group will continue training virtually for a month under the leadership of Head Coach Gabor Szauder and assistants Kasia Kulesza and Karine Doré until they rejoin their full-time training environment in Montreal on September 17 at Montreal’s Institut National du Sport (INS). “We’re all there for each other” she said. “We encourage each other and support each other; we’re really like a family.” When it comes to training, Quieti is not looking to improve in one particular facet of her discipline. “Nothing is perfect,” she said. “Every day I work on strength and flexibility. I work on being better in every aspect.” While competitions are on the schedule or the months ahead it is still a wait and see and keep training situation, On thing that is certain when the time comes Quieti will be ready to proudly represent her country.
A dream comes true for young synchro swimmer
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
