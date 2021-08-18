A couple of Lake Monsters emerge from St. Laurent baseball

Tyler Favretto and Julien Giroux-Harvey have been playing their baseball south of the border this summer. The former Baseball St. Laurent products are both members of the Vermont Lake Monsters of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL). It is a long way from the diamonds of St. Laurent to this stage but it was an important place to start. “I think growing up and playing for St. Laurent baseball gave me the opportunities,” Julien Giroux-Harvey said. “For me it was all about baseball and I knew I wanted to do something with it. St. Laurent gave me the opportunities and the friendships and I think it really worked well.
There is a rich history to this franchise as from 1994 to 2020; the Lake Monsters were members of Minor League Baseball’s New York–Penn League (NYPL). Prior to that the franchise was located in Jamestown , New York where they were the Jamestown Expos, part of Nos Amours farm system. They play their home games at one of the oldest stadiums in minor league ball, Centennial Field, which is situated on the campus of the University of Vermont in Burlington. To play in Burlington is awesome,” said Giroux-Harvey. “When I learned that the Lake Monsters were going to be in a collegiate league and not a pro one I told my coach I really wanted to play there. I just thought it was a great fit for the summer.”
This opportunity for Favretto, a catcher and pitcher Giroux-Harvey comes at different times in the stages of the educations. Giroux-Harvey has just finished up his under graduate studies at Saint Michaels College in nearby Colchester. Favretto will be heading to Missouri where he will start his studies at Crowder College as a freshman with the Roughriders. “The level of play is a wide range,” Giroux-Harvey said. “You have young guys going to big power type schools in the US,you have a little older guys going to mid to lower tier Division I programs and some really high Division II and Division III schools.”
Last season Favretto was a member of the LaSalle Cardinals of the Quebec Junior Elite Baseball League but made the move to the FCBL to be better prepared for collegiate play. “It’s a great part in my development,” Tyler Favretto said. “Getting to see how collegiate ball is and taking that step forward to prepare myself for college. It’s a great experience for me to learn to play better.”
Both also played in the Lac St. Louis AA baseball program as youths and credit the lessons learned there in establishing solid skills that have served them well. Giroux-Harvey also played for the Montreal Titans as part of his development. “Playing AA ball was an important part of my game,” Favretto said. “You get to play against other regions with good competition and develop your game.”
It has been a great season for the Lake Monsters as they clinched first place and are now embroiled in post-season play in their first campaign in the FCBL. “The organization treats us very well,” Favretto said. “This organization has a long history and to finish first in the first year, it’s an honour to be part of the team. That’s just the first step; we want to win the playoffs.” To which Giroux-Harvey added, “the fan base here is incredible. We always get great turnouts and travelling around the league I know we have the best atmosphere, the best fans and the best field. I know every player on the team would agree with me.”
As The Suburban went to press, the Lake Monsters had started the championship series against either Pittsfield or Brockton, with home field advantage.
