A brighter path to the season compared to last August for the QU18AAADL

The Quebec Under-18 AAA Hockey Development League launched their training camps as of this past Sunday, August 8 with protocols in place to allow for the greatest number of players to take to the ice in a safe manner. Exhibition games will be an important part of the franchises forming their rosters for the season set to launch on Thursday, September 2.
The games will be four periods of 15 minutes where line-ups will feature 11 skaters and two goaltenders. Following the first two periods another set of players will play the final two periods. Full body checking will be part of the games.
“These changes require the cooperation of team leaders and our players, everyone will have to adapt to these rules,” Yanick Gagné, director of the U18 AAA Development League said. “This is the best way to best evaluate all of our hockey players, we are happy to have found this solution under the circumstances. “
The U18 AAA Development League will continue to encourage players at selection camps to get vaccinated. The league will also follow the vaccination passport rules as the government applies them to sports leagues.
On Tuesday evening the Laval-Montreal Rousseau Royal made a return to Fleury Arena where they opened their exhibition campaign. The Gatineau Intrepide provided the competition with the Royal taking a 6-0 decision.
Aalexandre Ritchie and Idris Alameddine made it 2-0 in the first frame. The two sides played through a scoreless second. In the third with new players entering the fray Laval-Montreal potted four more goals. Michael Paraspyros wasted little time as he notched his marker 14 seconds into the third. Adam Kokiw, Philip Puma and Nathan Carruthers all hit for singles. Samuel Carreiras stopped 10 shots while Luciano Ruggiero turned aside 18 shots for the tandem to record the shutout over Gatineau.
