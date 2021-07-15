18U Blue Tigers rally for two wins over Laval

The Lac St. Louis Blue Tigers made successful comeback bids in both ends of a Sunday double header with the Laval Associés in 18U play of the Ligue Baseball Inter-Cité Métropolitaine (LBICM) at Beaconsfield’s Beacon Hill Park.
In the opener, the Tigers fought back from a 7-0 deficit Laval built to through the opening six innings, scoring eight runs in their final two at bats for the 8-7 victory. Associés’ starter Nicolas Correa pitched a scoreless five innings, allowing three hits before being replaced. “It was a good day, nice come back from being down 7 to 0 and win 8 to 7,” Blue Tigers’ head coach Michael Bomersback said. “All season the boys have battled back when down, sometimes winning and sometimes losing, but they kept at it. Before the games today I talked about character and it was up to them how they wanted to respond to a defeat playing baseball or in life and how they responded determined in part what kind of character they had. I also told them that we never lose a ballgame. We either win or we learn.”
Henrique Vasquez opened the scoring in the top of the second making it 1-0. Vasquez scored again in the third along with Maxime Provencher and Guillaume Goudard to give the visitors a four run cushion. Laval added two more runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to close out their offensive ledger.
In the bottom of the sixth, Lac St. Louis pushed four runs across the plate to make it a 7-4 score. Xander Bomersback scored the shutout buster and Matt Lafortune doubled in a pair.
Down to their final out in the bottom of the seventh, the Tigers staged a two out rally on two walks, an error and a pair of hits. Gian Barrafato touched home with the game winning run.
Lac St. Louis didn’t have as big a hole to dig out of in the second match and came away with a 9-3 win for the doubleheader sweep.
Laval got on the board first when Nicolas Morasse double in Renaud Giard. On the throw home Morasse broke for third but was nailed ona great throw by igers’ catcher Ben Chiasson. In the third inning a sharp single by by Samuel Peres cashed in Maxime Provencher and Guillaume Goudard to make it a 3-0 contest.
Lac St. Louis didn’t wait until later in the game to rally as they scored five times in their half of the third. Chiasson doubled in two runs and scored one on Matteo Callari’s single. In the home half of the fifth the Tigers added four more runs to put the game away. In their final at bats, Laval went in order.
