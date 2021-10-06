15U AA Orange Tigers rallied for a great season

It isn’t how the season starts that indicates the final outcome and the Lac St. Louis 15U AA Orange Tigers proved that as they built to logging a superb season that will long be with the players and coaches making up the team. The Tigers won the Montreal Inter-City Baseball League championship, earning them a trip to the Provincial Championships and while they didn’t advance to the medal round, making it there wasn’t even on the radar at the start of the season.
JM Plagakis was serving as a head coach for the first time in minor baseball and could not be prouder of the team. “We had a really special group of players,” JM Plagakis said. “They wanted to learn and improve; they built a great bond over the summer.”
The Tigers struggled right off the bat going 3-9-1 through their first thirteen games but the players told their coaches they could be a better team. Through hard work and fine tuning their skills the Orange Tigers turned the season around as they finished with a 17-4-2 record in their final 23 games. That run of success included a 7-2 playoff record that culminated in the winning of the MIBCL title with a 3-1 series victory over the Lanaudiere Elites. The Tigers enjoyed an awesome time at the Provincials, soaking in the experience and atmosphere as the players created memories that will last a lifetime.
Kneeling (from left): Sotiri Kakaroubas, Max Gagnier, Liam Labrom, Vasili Colocythas, Louis Leblanc
Standing: Davide De Marco (Coach), PP Caron (Coach), Andrew Jamgotchian, Jordan Aquino, Lucas Arsenault, Alex Caron, JM Plagakis (Head Coach), Jonathan Prud’homme, Greg Leduc, Eliotte Chalifoux, Ryan Rodin (Coach)
(0) comments
