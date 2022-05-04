Lady Islanders capture first ever hockey provincial championship

The John Abbott Lady Islanders hockey team made some Abbott sports history as they captured the school’s first RSEQ provincial championship in women’s hockey. The Isles defeated College Champlain Lennoxville in the best of three series taking the title on home ice in game three at the Glenfinnan arena.
In the opener the visitors from College Champlain squeaked out a 4-3 win over Abbott with the Islanders’ Emilie Lussier providing all the offence with a hat trick performance in the loss. That put Abbott in a must win situation.
Game two shifted to Lennoxville and following a scoreless opening period the home side opened the scoring in the second to take a 1-0 lead. That advantage shifted quickly ino the favour of the Islanders as 90 seconds later Meghane Duchesne-Chalifoux knotted the score at 1-1. Then a minute following the resumption of play Duchesne-Chalifoux struck again to give Abbott a 2-1 lead. Sena Catterall sealed the victory with a powerplay goal in the third period with the 3-1 win setting the stage for a winner take all game three back in St. Anne de Bellevue.
With a capacity crowd shoehorned into the stands Leah Kosowski gave the home crowd something to cheer about as she scored on a powerplay in the first period putting the Islanders up 1-0. Lennoxville responded late in the first with a 5-on-3 advantage tally. In the second period Lussier scored off a scramble play in front of the net to put Abbott ahead by a 2-1 score. Catterall added to the lead with a late powerplay goal in the second period and that insurance marker would be needed as Lennoxville cut the lead to 3-2 with five minutes remaining in the game. The visitors pressed looking for the equalizer but were denied as Islander goalie Julia Minotti shut the door until the final buzzer. Minotti’s performance, which included making 39 saves, earned her first star honours.
