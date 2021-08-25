Back To School Special Section 2021

Click here to view The Suburban Back To School special section.
Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 32°C. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 23°C. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 25, 2021 @ 2:47 pm
Sign up for The Suburban e-Mail lists.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.