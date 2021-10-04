B'nai Brith Canada has appointed retiring Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand as its National Director of its League for Human Rights.
"Marvin’s extensive contacts at all three levels of government and his record of defending civil rights and building alliances between various communities will be a real asset for our organization," stated Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B'nai Brith Canada. "Marvin shares our vision of advancing our advocacy and promoting initiatives vital to the Jewish community and minorities at large. We look forward to Marvin strengthening our ability to sensitize government to antisemitism and hate in all its forms.”
The organization pointed out that Rotrand's last motion as a city councillor, adopted by Montreal council on Sept. 27, "was an invitation to the next City Council to make the fight against hate a top priority for the municipality."
“Covid-19 has brought out the haters,” Rotrand said. “Statistics Canada has reported that crime fell nationally by five per cent in 2020, but that hate crimes rose an unprecedented 37 per cent, to their highest reported level in history. Jews are the most targeted. Hatred is unacceptable and this position with B’nai Brith will allow our organization to work with governments and other bodies toward finding effective solutions.”
B'nai Brith Canada's statement says that "as the longest serving Councillor, he was the 'dean' of municipal politicians in Montreal and chaired the Intercultural Commission. Rotrand’s work in early 2020 provoked a reflection of an upswing of anti-Asian racism leading Montreal, Toronto, and a dozen other cities to adopt motions of solidarity."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.