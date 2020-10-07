When it’s not Your Time to Sell

As the pandemic hit, many home buyers were anticipating an ease on the historically low inventory, which had been driving Montreal home prices to historic highs. Surprisingly to many, Montreal remains an even stronger sellers’ market than before the pandemic hit. While many would-be sellers are tempted to take advantage, they may feel safer in their current homes or that it is just not the right time to be planning a move.
When hoping to sell post-pandemic, it is a great opportunity to reflect on how you can increase the value of your home with little effort on your part. Here are some things current homeowners can do to increase their home’s value while waiting out the pandemic.
Spruce up your curb appeal. The exterior is your home’s first impression, so you want it to be inviting. Repainting your front door, modernizing your address numbers and repairing any defects to your walkway are some great first steps.
Repaint your interior. This is one of the easiest ways to update the look of your home. Lighter and neutral colours are preferred when selling because they tend to appeal to most people.
Halve your closets. A stuffed closet gives the impression that the home lacks storage and space. Try to ensure that your closet is about half full.
Small repairs can make a big difference. Fix any loose handles and replace burnt light bulbs. It’s a small thing, but you’d be surprised by the negative effect a loose handle or missing lightbulb can have on a buyer.
For more in depth ideas, contact us and we’ll share our tips and tricks with you. You can also learn about your home’s value online at www.MTLHomeValue.com.
Samara Wigdor is a real estate broker with Royal Lepage Heritage in Westmount and has been assisting Montrealers with their real estate needs for over 10 years. She can be reached at 514-934-1818 or samara@samarawigdor.com.
