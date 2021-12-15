Trevi celebrates 50th anniversary with new Pointe-Claire location

Since the early 1970s, Trevi has been one of the leading pool manufacturers in the province of Quebec. Celebrating its 50th anniversary in the new year, their head office, as well as production facilities, are all located in Mirabel, which allows them to control every single stage of manufacturing, from pool design and sales to the installation process.
Because their products are made entirely here in Quebec, they are also well-adapted to our harsh climate and weather conditions. Using only top-quality materials and always taking advantage of technological advances means that the Trevi product range is constantly evolving.
Trevi has more than 10 locations as well as a number of retailers and distribution centres that sell their products. Their newest Pointe-Claire locale, which opened last month, is situated right along Highway 40 at Sources Blvd., near popular shopping and dining destinations, making this particular spot extremely accessible for clients. The store also features an impressively substantial showroom that is very spacious, so much so that they have an entire in-ground pool on display as well as a 16 x 20-foot TV.
“It is the best place to go because inside the store we have everything, from all our products and various promotions to a wide selection of outdoor furniture, an area devoted to water testing, and so much more,” said Alain Gravel, director of marketing and publicity at Trevi, and a fixture at the company for 15 years. “Everything you could ever want for your pool is at that location.”
Their newest model of swimming pool is gaining popularity and has become a big reason that people go to Trevi for their pool needs. This pool is not only aesthetically beautiful, but it is very functional too, and it can be constructed in three completely different ways to accommodate various budgets, space allowances, and lifestyles.
“This pool can be completely in-ground, if that is what you want, where everything is concrete and built right into the ground with a liner inside. We call this model the ‘Prestige’ pool,” Gravel explained. “It can also have a half-ground construction where we leave 18 inches above the ground [the ‘Europea’], or we have the exact same pool, but it is completely above ground, and this one is known as ‘Futura,’ which is gorgeous and can have very nice finishes. It can even be installed to be flush with your deck.”
Trevi is excited to be celebrating their landmark 50th anniversary in 2022, and they will be commemorating the milestone in a variety of ways throughout the year. This family-founded business was started by Clément Hudon in 1972, and the company’s first office and showroom, which was located in Laval, were comprised of just a trailer and two above-ground pools.
What really set them apart, though, was that Hudon and his partner decided to differentiate their business by focusing on their clients’ specific needs rather than their end-product, and this strategy proved so successful that it remains at the heart of their business philosophy 50 years later.
This is what has helped keep Trevi at the front of the pack when it comes to the pool market here in Quebec and beyond.
The newest Trevi outlet is located at 2335 Trans-Canada Hwy. in Pointe-Claire. For more information on Trevi and their complete line of products, visit www.trevi.com or call 1-800-448-7384.
