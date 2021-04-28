To Buy or to Rent in Retirement

The dilemma facing many baby boomer homeowners who are ready to move on to the next stage of their lives, is to downsize to a condo or move to a rental apartment.
The general consensus is that renting is a waste of money; although in the retirement stage of life, this may not be of importance and perhaps renting may provide a shelter to those concerned about a hot real estate seller’s market.
Renting offers the benefit of predictable monthly expenses, flexibility and unloads the burden of repairs. Homeownership on the other hand brings a sense of pride and satisfaction as property values grow. A homeowner does not have to deal with a landlord and can make any changes or renovations they desire.
If you are not planning on living somewhere for at least five years, renting generally makes more sense because you may not be able to make up the moving costs, land transfer tax, mortgage closing costs, and other expenses if you purchase.
If buying or renting are both viable options, one may want to visit properties for both rent and sale and evaluate the financial expense on a case by case basis, while keeping in mind the pros and cons mentioned above. It is a lifestyle choice after all and one should not pass the opportunity to live in their dream home, if they are financially able to, regardless of renting or buying.
Unsure of your next move? Contact us and we will be happy to help you with your decision.
Learn about your Home’s Value online at www.MTLHomeValue.com.
Samara Wigdor is a Real Estate Broker with Royal Lepage Heritage in Westmount and has been assisting Montrealers with their real estate needs for over 10 years. She can be reached at 514-437-8118 or samara@samarawigdor.com
