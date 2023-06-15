When it’s not Your Time to Sell

Selling a home can be a significant undertaking, and many homeowners may not be quite ready to make the move. Whether it’s a desire to stay put for a little longer or to delay the relocation, homeowners can still make productive use of their time by focusing on essential tasks to enhance their property’s marketability.
In Montreal, recent statistics indicate a challenging real estate market, with an eight percent drop in May home sales compared to the previous year and a four percent decline in the median price of a single-family home. Acknowledging this context, homeowners who find themselves in a position where selling isn’t an immediate necessity can take advantage of the opportunity to prepare their homes for future listings. By undertaking the following strategic improvements and implementing key measures, homeowners can proactively optimize their property’s value, appeal, and market readiness:
Spruce up your curb appeal. The exterior is your home’s first impression, so you want it to be inviting. Repainting your front door, modernizing your address numbers and repairing any defects to your walkway are some great first steps.
Repaint your interior. This is one of the easiest ways to update the look of your home. Lighter and neutral colours are preferred when selling because they tend to appeal to most people.
Halve your closets. A stuffed closet gives the impression that the home lacks storage and space. Try to ensure that your closet is about half full.
Small repairs can make a big difference. Fix any loose handles and replace burnt light bulbs. It’s a small thing, but you’d be surprised by the negative effect a loose handle or missing lightbulb can have on a buyer.
Samara Wigdor is an award-winning real estate broker with Royal Lepage Heritage in Westmount and has been assisting Montrealers with their real estate needs for over a decade. She can be reached at 514-934-1818 or samara@samarawigdor.com.
