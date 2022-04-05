Welcome Nathalie Pariente to Équinoxe as Property Manager

On behalf of the Equinoxe Marc Chagall Rental Condo Community, it’s with much enthusiasm that we welcome our beloved Nathalie Pariente as property manager. Nathalie has proven her commitment to the well being of the community as leasing agent for the last three years. She is best known for her excellent client relations and for the confidence she has built with the tenants. She is also determined, organised, honest, hard-working, and driven towards solutions. Congratulations Nathalie on this well-earned promotion and we wish you all the success!
Natalie, can you please tell us about your experience with the Cote Saint-Luc neighbourhood?
Cote Saint-Luc is an amazing neighbourhood, it’s a neighbourhood that I grew up in, so I’m very familiar with it. What I love most about Cote Saint-Luc is that it is a very quiet, safe residential neighborhood and at the same time you feel like you’re in the city of Montreal. You are only seven minutes away from Monkland village. You’re 12 minutes away from highway 15. So, although you do benefit from really being in a suburb and a residential area, you’re still really 10 minutes away from everything.
How does Equinoxe Marc Chagall Rental Condos fit into the culture of Côte Saint-Luc and how does it integrate in the community?
In my opinion, we are the number one most prestigious building in the rental space. I don’t see any comparables around Côte Saint-Luc. There are very nice new constructions, but they cannot compare to our standards in terms of common areas and amenities services, our prices are also very competitive for our inclusions.
Can you tell us about some of the benefits of the Equinoxe Marc Chagall property? What are the features that residents most enjoy?
I want to say that this building is not just a rental building. It’s a community. It’s a place where people can talk to one another. They can meet in the lounge. They can play cards in the lounge. We have a space for yoga and fitness in our beautiful big gym where residents can get together for private classes. We have a party room that tenants can rent out for special events and larger family gatherings. In summer, residents can enjoy the outdoor terrasse and BBQ area. And of course, we have a beautiful indoor pool for exercise and relaxation. The spaces were really designed with wellness and community in mind. The building attracts all sorts of people from the elderly to young couples, families with children, young professionals, even small dogs are welcome. It’s always very lively! We wanted to make sure that people could fully enjoy the features as well as make friends and feel like they have a community to belong to.
Can you tell us about yourself, what is your journey and how did you get to where you are today?
First and foremost, I’m a mom, I have four beautiful children whom I love from the bottom of my heart. I’m a wife, I’m a daughter. My family’s the most important part of my life, and this community is my second family. Equinoxe is like an extension of my family. I have grandparents, aunts and uncles and brothers and sisters here, I’ve created these very nice bonds with people.
Congratulations on your promotion to property manager! Can you share what your vision is for the Equinoxe Marc Chagall rental condo property?
I know this property and its tenants inside and out. I love making people happy. I was always able to make that transition easier on them. I’m committed to their wellbeing, and I want to continue with that community spirit because this is what we’re about. There’s always a place for everybody to get together and network. My goal is to strengthen the togetherness of the community and make this into a home they are proud to share with friends and family.
Thank you Nathalie and we wish you success with this new and much deserved step in your career. The Equinoxe Marc Chagall Rental Condo community is lucky to have you.
