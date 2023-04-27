Trust Renovco with all your renovation and restoration needs

Whether you are designing your dream kitchen, remodeling a primary bathroom, finishing the basement, adding a home extension, renovating your office, or restoring your home after a natural disaster such as a flood or fire, Renovco can help carry out the project in a seamless, timely manner.
This reliable family-owned company has always prided itself on its professional client relations as well as the wide range of services that they offer. With an impressive showroom in Dorval as well as one in Ottawa, Ontario, they have become the go-to turnkey destination for renovation and design services, general contracting, mold remediation, post-disaster restoration and clean-up, content handling, and warehousing. And they serve all three sectors: residential, commercial, and industrial.
Since its inception, Renovco has been able to provide a vast array of services thanks to its diversified and talented team. They employ numerous experts in their respective fields and showcase their knowledge in a fully equipped design centre. The team works tirelessly to provide clientele with personalized services to help conceptualize a bigger project right down to the smallest of details. “We are one of the most vertically integrated companies out there,” explained company president Walter Assi. “We have our own distribution channels, general contractors, designers, cabinet and wood making shop, as well as our own warehousing. It makes us have a lot more control of the projects. This our secret formula for our success: we can get the best prices because we are wholesalers. It ensures the job gets done and gets done right.”
Renovco has been recognized numerous times by prestigious institutions. They were named one of the fastest growing companies by Canadian Business magazine as well as received the Consumer Choice Award for the past four consecutive years. They are accredited by professional establishments such as the IICRC (Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification), and last year the public voted them the Best Contractor in The Suburban’s Best Of Montreal contest.
“We are one of the most accredited contractors in Montreal and well-recognized by the community, which is our greatest asset,” Assi said. “The community receives us well and we love them back and give back as much as we can.”
For more information on Renovco, visit their showroom at 11355 Chemin de la Côte de Liesse in Dorval, call 514-856-9993, or visit their website at www.renovco.com
