The Manoir Pierrefonds, an innovative living environment of the Katasa Group!

33 years ago, the Katasa Group began to develop and acquire residences for seniors. Its mission is to design and build innovative living spaces for seniors to maintain their lifestyle and independence without any compromise.
Thus, the facilities are designed according to the needs and expectations of our occupants. The architectural elements are carefully chosen to respect the regional particularities, contributing to accentuating each of Katasa’s residence’s uniqueness.
Katasa also puts forward their values of sharing in everything they undertake and they want each senior resident to feel that they are part of the big family they form with their employees. “Katasa’s success is due to the fact that our team always listens to our tenants and works hard to understand their expectations. Our approach is creative and solution-oriented,” says Tanya Chowieri, head of new acquisitions and new projects at Katasa. Together with her sisters Samantha and Katherine, they run the company.
The Manoir Pierrefonds is a complex for seniors acquired by the Katasa Group located in Pierrefonds, on the northwest tip of the Island of Montreal. The building enjoys an exceptional location. Set on the banks of the des Prairies River, it offers a splendid waterfront view and is close to the beautiful Cap-Saint-Jacques nature park.
Since its opening in the 1980s, the Manoir Pierrefonds has built an outstanding reputation. The major renovations completed in 2017 have made it one of the region’s most beautiful and pleasant senior complexes. The establishment caters to autonomous and semi-autonomous seniors (assisted facility). An expansion project, Phase 2, is on the drawing board.
About Katasa
Sam Chowieri is the president of the Katasa Group, which he founded in the 1980s. His three daughters have been part of the management group of the family business for about ten years. Katherine is responsible for planning, marketing and finance, Tanya is in charge of new acquisitions, new projects, commissioning of new buildings and renovations, and Samantha manages seniors’ residences and all real estate properties. In particular, the Katasa Group manages the following seniors’ residences: Résidence de l’Île, Village Riviera, District, Manoir Pierrefonds, Riverain and Marquis de Tracy.
