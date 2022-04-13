With little land available for new residential development in Montreal, communities, and builders, small and large, are increasingly turning towards each other as full partners; to not only offer value, attract and retain residents, but to do so mindful of a community’s character, legacy, and the future.
That's the story of The Easton Condos in Montreal West, the four-storey, 26-unit project at Westminster Ave. and Avon Rd. which is a perfect case study in conception, design, and land usage.
“This could not be conceived without considering its impact on the surroundings,” says Noam Schnitzer, Director of Real Estate Development at SAJO, the developer behind this iconic project. “It's how we build. We think of the impact it will have and focus on the long-term.”
At the gateway to Montreal West, The Easton forges a meaningful link between the arts and crafts and more modern movements, and whether in 10 or 50 years, will always look like it belonged here.
The units themselves boast innovative design and range from a customizable 400-sq.-ft. studio and exclusive rear garden units with private green spaces, to a variety of one- to three-bedroom suites offered on middle floors, and penthouses up to 2,200 sq. ft. with private terrace and stunning views.
Designed by Fischer Rasmussen Whitefield Architects, The Easton is a union of contemporary architecture and modern interiors with distinct focus on durability, energy efficiency, and flexibility for families of all types, with HVAC systems, home automation, indoor parking, elevator access, terraces, storage lockers and more. Prices range from $399,000 to $1,640,000 plus tax.
Without space or critical mass to justify costly inclusions, the boutique project keeps fees low by offering only those appreciated services requiring little maintenance, such as pet-washing stations, a boon for dog-loving Montreal West, and smart lockers allowing Amazon, retailers, and other services to securely deliver packages.
Choosing the The Easton also means living mere walking distance from the AMT station with direct bus and train access to the MUHC, downtown and beyond, as well as immediate access to highways. Residents will also enjoy proximity to Westminster’s commercial offerings and a host of community amenities and services just outside their door, including The Easton’s two ground-floor commercial spaces, and are steps from some of Montreal’s top schools and the sprawling Concordia University Loyola campus, with abundant recreational services, dining, and shopping.
The Easton is already drawing local buyers, whether young professionals purchasing their first home or empty nesters looking to downsize and keep vital links in the community.
“We aligned immediately with what the city wanted,” says Schnitzer. “We were very respectful of the neighbourhood, architecture, and history, and our project is family-oriented and appealing to Montreal West natives. We were careful to not overshadow but complement the beautiful, historic, and heritage landscape, which includes Town Hall across the street.”
With delivery scheduled for Spring 2023, this neighbourhood project could only be so deftly executed by SAJO, after 45 years establishing itself as a design-build specialist in North American and European markets. With a non-negotiable commitment to the long-term and emphasis on community, SAJO remains focused on end-users — those looking to occupy the spaces they purchase, says Schnitzer. “It's about bringing lifestyle equations back into development and moving away from simple investment. Our buyers will live here. That means our project is working.”
The Easton is located at the corner of Westminster Ave. and Avon Rd. in Montreal West. For more information, call 514-385-0333 ext. 328; email info@theeaston.ca; or visit https://www.theeaston.ca/
