TC Transcontinental leads the way in flexible packaging

From newspapers, flyers, magazines, and books, to flexible packaging for coffee, cheese, pet food, and many other household items, it is very likely that products you use every day were manufactured in one of TC Transcontinental facilities. TC Transcontinental is Canada’s largest printer, and they are a leader in both flexible packaging in North America and Canadian French-language educational publishing.
The company is headquartered in Montreal and has over 8,100 employees, including approximately 2,000 in Quebec. In total, they have 41 manufacturing sites, mostly in Canada, the United States, and Latin America and have stayed ahead of the pack thanks to technology and environmental innovation in packaging.
“We created vieVERTe, our portfolio of sustainable products that include products that are recyclable, compostable, and made from recycled content,” said Charles David Mathieu-Poulin, Manager of Public Affairs and Stakeholder Relations at TC Transcontinental. “To help the development of these products, we also launched the ASTRA Center, a group of four research and development labs located in Menasha, Wisconsin. We have created a new Recycling Group as well where we turn used plastics into post-consumer recycled resins that are then used in our production facilities. Our first flexible plastic recycling facility is right here in Montreal, in Anjou.”
While their industry has changed substantially over the years, TC Transcontinental remained focused on diversifying its business along the way. In 2013, as the printing industry was in decline, they started acquiring companies in flexible packaging. “Ten years later, we now have 28 packaging sites in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the UK, and New Zealand, and packaging now represents more than 50 per cent of our revenue,” Mathieu-Poulin said.
Over the last several years, the demand for sustainable packaging has been stronger than ever, both from consumers and retailers. “This is why we have invested in R&D to develop new innovative packaging and have committed to commercialize more products that are recyclable, compostable, and made from recycled content,” he added. “We aim to be a leader in sustainable flexible packaging and are using all of our resources to do so.”
For more information on TC Transcontinental, visit their website at tctranscontinental.com
