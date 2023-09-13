STM promotes its commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) is putting the word out to prospective employees about its commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). As a public transportation enterprise, the STM is at the heart of the Montreal region’s sustainable development. While fulfilling its mission to establish, operate, and maintain an efficient — as well as cost-efficient — integrated transit network, the STM’s committed team of employees and partners strives to provides services that are safe, reliable, customer focused, and accessible.
Diversity refers to the presence of a variety of human characteristics and attributes within a group or an organization and there is no question that the STM’s DEI strategy has evolved significantly since the adoption of its first voluntary equal access to employment plan in 1987 addressed to women, with the goal of hiring more women in traditionally male-dominated jobs like bus drivers, métro operators, and support service employees.
In 1990, concerned with reflecting the diversity of its customers, the STM adopted the first version of its equal access to employment policy. In 2012, the STM adopted its first Declaration for Diversity and Inclusion, stating five commitments to its employees and customers. Four years later, in 2016, Jacques Frémont, Chair of the Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse (CDPDJ), stated: “The STM is a model of equal opportunity employment, and other transit agencies in Quebec should be inspired by it to ensure better representation of women, Indigenous peoples, and visible and ethnic minorities. And by 2020, after the tabling of the report from the Office de consultation publique de Montréal, the STM board of directors unanimously adopted the Declaration on Systemic Racism and Discrimination.
Clearly, the STM works for fair representation of the target groups, meaning women, visible and ethnic minorities, people with disabilities, and Aboriginal peoples. The STM also insists on generational representation.
So it is clear that for decades, the STM has made a commitment with its employees and customers to confirm its position as a leader and an innovator in this area, to create and maintain an inclusive workplace where teamwork, respect, rigor, accountability, and transparency are consistent with applicable laws. Similarly, it aims to promote fair representation of the diversity of the population at all levels of the company while setting up mechanisms for its effective management while promoting practices free of any form profiling and discrimination.
Over the years — despite organizational, economic and employment changes — the STM has always understood the competitive advantage of having a diverse and inclusive workforce. This is the reason the STM aims to welcome women, Aboriginal Peoples (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis of Canada), visible minorities, ethnic minorities, people with disabilities, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and individuals belonging to other marginalized groups. Therefore, to face the challenges that involve these changes and promote the harmonious integration of this multicultural richness within the organization, it also adopts an orientation marked by inclusive leadership. This practice allows employees and future employees with a respectful, caring, formative approach where they will feel valued and confident, being part of a team.
The STM established a DEI Department last October. Its aim is to ensure that the STM can benefit from the wealth and strengths of a diverse workforce and provide its employees with a fair and inclusive workplace in which to flourish. Ayoub Zanfi and Lindon Botache play significant roles within this team.
Zanfi said the STM is proud to have most of its staff actively engaged in the various transport centers, a commitment that has driven them to conduct extensive field visits to truly understand the DEI realities on the field. “There are three shifts and we have been there to meet with everyone, be it during the daytime hours or at 3 in the morning,” he said. “This has enabled us to gather important information that will help us establish an action plan.”
Zanfi said he and his colleagues were eager to ask the staff for their ideas when it comes to DEI. “We inquired as to what can we do to be better,” he said.
Female leadership in terms of diversity and inclusion
Just over a year ago, Marie-Claude Léonard made history by becoming the second woman to be appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the STM for a five-year term. Léonard has worked for the STM for over 30 years, including 20 years as a manager. Having begun her career as an STM agent when she was a student, Léonard rose through the ranks and was appointed Executive Director, Bus and Métro Operations, in September 2021 before being named as interim CEO in March 2022. She has been a member of the Executive Committee for the last six years. In addition, she serves on several international committees, including the Policy Board of the International Association of Public Transport (UITP).
In 2022 the STM had 10,464 employees with women making up 23.4 percent of the total workforce. The STM continues its efforts to promote the work of women in non-traditional occupations and encourage them to apply for the various available positions. Similarly, the proportion of current staff from visible, ethnic, and Aboriginal Peoples represented 38.2 percent of the STM’s total workforce for the same year, up 1.3 percentage points from 2021.
The STM’s vision of diversity
is as follows:
•Diversity is a healthy, open, and inclusive work environment
• Diversity is pooling all talents
• Diversity is adapting our workstations to meet specific needs
• Diversity is a workforce that represents the population fairly
The STM has many job offers in different fields, such as operations, maintenance, projects, administration, engineering, IT, and more. Visit https://www.stm.info/fr/emploi to learn a lot more about the program, activities such as job fairs, recruitment and community days, as well as kiosks in educational establishments, among others.
https://www.stm.info/en/about/financial_and_corporate_information/diversity
