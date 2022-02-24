Empty nesters frequently confess that their homes exceed their needs and have become a challenge to maintain over time. When thinking about a move, the thought of rummaging through one’s family possessions may be daunting, yet the benefits of living in a more suitable home may outweigh the difficulty of the move.
Here are the first few steps one might take once they decide to downsize and before they are ready for their big move:
Deciding to buy or rent your next home: Our April 2021 article dealt in detail with this issue, the main point being renting offers predictability pertaining to expenses; owning offers more control and retention of wealth.
Determine your Budget: It’s imperative to understand the market values of both your existing and pending properties and not to overlook closing costs. The municipal evaluation of your home is not an accurate representation of its market value.
Decide to buy or sell first: Your financial situation and the market conditions will affect this decision.
Get in on the buying market: Ensure that you are up to date on every listing which matches your criteria so you are well informed when your ideal home becomes available to you.
Start decluttering: It’s important to gradually remove those items which no longer serve you and perhaps sell or donate to those in need. This will not only simplify your move, but it will expedite the sale of your home. Many downsizers engage professional organizers who specialize in downsizing and organizing properly for moves. These professionals make the experience far more palatable. They are very well connected and resourceful in organizing moves and finding new homes for unwanted items.
Be sure to work with a realtor who has your best interest at heart, is well connected and able to direct you to the right people. Patience and understanding is an asset to the right realtor since this is a process which could take anywhere from a couple of months to several years.
Unsure of your next move? Contact us and we will be happy to be your trusted advisor every step of the way.
Learn more about your Home’s Value online at www.MTLHomeValue.com.
Samara Wigdor is a real estate broker with Royal Lepage Heritage in Westmount and has been assisting Montrealers with their real estate needs for over 10 years.
She can be reached at 514-437-8118 or samara@samarawigdor.com.
