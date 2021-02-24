Reinventing our living space in the current times

For several months now, we have observed significant changes in our lives and lifestyles. This upside down period disrupted our ways of being and, especially, how we do things. One did not know how so accustomed we were to our daily “pre-pandemic” routines. Circumstances forced us to do what is necessary to adapt to what is probably and henceforth our new ways of living.
Our décors have, as a result, experienced reversals that we did not expect. However, we took a fresh look at our homes and realized that it really had the potential to be redesigned. In this era of change, we had to care more about our lovely nests. With positivism and courage, we took the bull by the horns (or hammer and brushes...) to optimize our living spaces, and for many of us, to set up a home office.
THE EVOLUTION OF HOME-DECOR TRENDS
According to data indexed by Brandwatch Consumer Research’s firm, we definitely sought to improve our interiors to make them more cozy and functional. The results of these studies show a significant spike in Google searches for DIY and home décor projects in addition to a noticeable amount of mentions on gardening, house plants and home planning.
Unsurprisingly, happiness also found itself in the makeover of the bedroom, our haven of peace even more enamored during the pandemic, whether it was to redecorate it or to make space within the room for teleworking.
OPTIMIZE YOUR OFFICE SPACE AND ITS DESIGN FOR TELEWORKING
We have now well adopted the idea of telecommuting. But, is our working space optimal and ¨doing the job¨? Let’s review some important elements to consider for a set up most favorable to comfort, well-being, concentration and efficiency.
Compartmentalize your workspace by segmenting the personal and professional aspect of its living space. If remodeling a room in the house into a permanent office is not an option, our recommendation is to plan storage for your work tools and documents in order to be able to use them when it’s time for work and then stored once the working day is over.
The most important comfort components for teleworking: ergonomics and mobility. A good office chair and the height of your keyboard and mouse will make all the difference in how you’ll feel at the end of the day. And if you are lucky enough to have a telescopic desk that goes up and down, you can vary the positions and thus stretch your muscles after a few hours of concentration.
Natural light is more than important to liven up your work environment. We recommend that you place your desk near a window to let the natural brightness keep you sharp and merry. Especially during the cold season, vitamin D and natural light can help greatly.
Adding living and natural elements to your space can make it definitely more pleasurable. Biophilia, a hypothetical human tendency to interact or be closely associated with other forms of life in nature, is not talked about much but it can have a direct effect on our way of life and on the perception of our environment.
DEVELOPMENT OF POST-PANDEMIC WORKSPACES
Architects and designers all agree that several “pandemic-friendly” design trends are having and will have a big impact on how companies adapt their layout of post-pandemic workspaces. Some companies have had to allow teleworking and adapt their spaces occupancy due to a lack of employees on site. It is said that after the pandemic, teleworking will stay, but that it will be a must that offices be accessible when necessary.
With reduced floor spaces, workers will possibly lose their assigned desks, but will have the opportunity to keep their personal effects in lockers and be obliged to reserve a desk when having to be at the office when required. This developing concept is also known as Hotelling. There will therefore, and maybe for a while, be a need to have an office area at home, optimal in its comfort and ergonomics.
THE OTHER ROOMS OF THE HOUSE
It is said that since the containment, requests for renovations have exploded and not just for the office area. There is a current craze for kitchen, living room and bathroom renovations.
Could this be due to travel restrictions? Of course. The budget allocated to sun destinations ended up in renovations and the re-decoration of one or more rooms according to budgets.
Natural light, soft and comforting colors, we now have décors with multiple functionalities. They are slick, attractive and practical. In addition, the current trends transform our homes into cocoons that comfort us and make us feel safe. Re-functionalizing each room to attribute their proper role. The centerpieces of our habitats are once again becoming THE rooms where families are relearning to socialize.
WE ALSO ARE GOING FOR A NEW LOOK
Inspired by events and trends, we have also taken the opportunity to restore our environment. We have pushed back the walls, given the full height to our ceilings and refined our colors to welcome light and grandeur to our layout.
