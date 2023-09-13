Recruitment Empowers Innovation at The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation

Ready to embrace innovation, creative thinking, passion, and purpose in your career?
Join The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation (SLSMC), where you’ll be an integral part of a dedicated team of change agents of nearly 500 individuals. Together, you’ll make a difference and help contribute directly to the North American economy.
As a not-for-profit corporation, the SLSMC is entrusted with the safe, secure and efficient movement of commercial marine traffic through the Canadian navigation infrastructure, which includes 13 of the 15 locks connecting Montreal to Lake Erie. The SLSMC collaborates closely with its American counterpart, the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation (GLS), to uphold the integrity and efficiency of this vital inland waterway, and to keep the transportation supply chain moving in a sustainable manner. Moreover, SLSMC services extend to managing pleasure craft transits through the locks during the warmer season from May to October, and access to water of communities adjacent to the Seaway.
The SLSMC recognizes the value of diversity and inclusion in its innovative environment, and is actively recruiting for positions in; Engineering, Maintenance and Finance.
“We welcome individuals from diverse backgrounds and expertise because we believe that an inclusive environment empowers individuals to contribute their unique perspectives and skills,” explains General Manager of Operations, Jack Meloche. “We also offer a paid training program for Marine Traffic Controllers. Qualified applicants require a college diploma and the ability to communicate in both English and French. No prior knowledge of the marine world is required; we’ll provide thorough training in-house,” adds Meloche.
The SLSMC believes that inclusion is much more than just a policy; it’s a philosophy woven into its everyday work life. Recruitment Supervisor, Julie Giampaolo, emphasizes that the SLSMC’s commitment to diversity awareness training and development, promotion of online tools and apps, access to resources, and regular policy reviews aim to ensure employees are supported and well-equipped to embrace diversity in all its forms.
To further enhance the quality of life for its employees, the SLSMC offers a competitive and attractive benefits package. This package includes; various types of leave, comprehensive group insurance, a defined benefits pension plan, and an allowance for wellness activities. “We want our people to feel valued, not just as employees but as individuals with diverse needs and goals. Our social clubs and wellness committees also provide opportunities for employees to connect, share experiences, and build relationships beyond daily work responsibilities. These activities help create a sense of belonging that extends beyond our workplace’s walls,” adds Giampaolo.
While some may associate the SLSMC with traditional marine roles, it’s important to note the environment offers a wide range of career opportunities across various domains. Whether you’re interested in; engineering, information technology, operations, maintenance, administrative and support roles, finance, communications, marketing, human resources and more, there’s a place for you at The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation.
To explore the full spectrum of exciting opportunities, apply to be part of the team, or gain insights into life at the Seaway, visit careers.seaway.ca
Your journey towards an exciting career begins here!
