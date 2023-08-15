You have no doubt heard the name “Tanguay” quite often these last few months. In May 2022, Brault & Martineau, EconoMax, and Liquida Meubles stores in Quebec underwent a rebranding and are now known as Tanguay and Tanguay L'Entrepôt stores.
Parent company the BMTC Group expanded its Tanguay division by opening 11 new stores in Brossard, Drummondville, Gatineau, Granby, Joliette, Kirkland, Laval, LaSalle, Sherbrooke, St-Hubert and St-Leonard. In addition, five other liquidation centers opened under the Tanguay L'Entrepôt banner in Laval, Pointe-aux-Trembles, St-Hubert, Québec City and Trois-Rivières. Tanguay also offers customers an online shopping experience at tanguay.ca.
Founded in 1961 in Lévis, Québec by Maurice Tanguay, this chain is considered the leader in the retail sale of furniture, household appliances, as well as electronic and computer equipment in the province. Its network now consists of 25 stores across Québec, with more than 1,000 employees. Jacques Tanguay, Maurice’s son, is the chief operating officer of BMTC and is well known in sports circles as the owner of the Québec Remparts of the Québec Major Junior Hockey League. His son, Charles, is the Tanguay company president.
The “new” stores are effectively those formerly known as Brault & Martineau, a brand Yves Des Groseillers and his BMTC purchased along with Tanguay in 1986 and 1989, respectively.
“We spent two to three years carefully planning this amalgamation,” said Charles Tanguay. “For people who have shopped at Brault & Martineau over the years, we encourage you to come back and see for yourselves the new Tanguay look. Work began on renovating every store last winter and this will continue through 2024. We have also invested a lot of energy into training our staff and we have introduced many new products made in Quebec, Canada, and Europe.”
Added Marie-Berthe Des Groseillers, President and CEO of the BMTC Group Inc., “We are delighted to now offer the Tanguay experience throughout the province. This deployment is part of the company's growth strategy. By having identified the Tanguay division as the one with the best potential for expansion in Québec, the company is positioning itself as a leader in the market as well as significantly improving its profitability and financial structure. It's now on track to reach its objectives of increasing its market share in the province.”
Charles Tanguay notes that customers can take advantage of excellent service online as well. “Our website is in English and French,” he said. “And if someone needs to speak to a person, they can do so via our 1-800 number.”
Over the past few years, notes Charles Tanguay, the company has diversified its product offering to become an essential destination for better living at home. Since its founding, Tanguay has carved out a place for itself in the homes of local people, being involved in the life of its community. Its agility and diversification have allowed it to remain on the lookout for new trends and to continually adapt in order to remain a source of inspiration for better living.
As work on the consolidation continues, Charles Tanguay notes that each Tanguay location will have a different vision. “We are still getting to know the Montreal market,” he says. “So, our plan is to personalize our offers in each store. It is impossible to have the same sales plan in LaSalle as we do in Kirkland or Laval. Housing costs are different, for one thing.”
For more information, visit https://www.tanguay.ca/en or call tollfree, 1-800-826-4829.
