Poissonnerie Sherbrooke: Owner Mark Céré — A Tale of Love and Seafood

It’s fitting our tale of love and seafood began when Mark met Julie in 1999. They met in Montreal, but her family was from Gaspé. He keenly described his first visit to eastern Québec, in which his now mother-in-law brought them to a local fish market. Mark was impressed as she made a beeline for the tanks, and picked out live lobsters herself. Upon having their lobster feast that night; he couldn’t get over the difference in freshness and quality — which surely kindled the ‘seafoodfaring’ entrepreneur in him.
Interestingly, his father-in-law fished for cod, sole, turbot and even Nordic shrimp (known in Québec as Matane shrimp). Mark’s voyage into the world of seafood grew organically; by first bringing fresh Gaspesian catch west for family. Soon after he shared these ‘imported’ sea treasures with friends, they started asking for more. This prompted the need for so much volume; he had his Dodge Caravan outfitted with insulated boxes.
Over time, these trips swelled in number and geography — growing to include a wholesale customer base which stretched into Ontario. Mark described doing the run (from Gaspé to Toronto, with a stopover in Montreal) every two weeks, and sometimes twice a week. He did this for close to a decade, which included supplying Poissonnerie Sherbrooke with fish and lobster. With that, it was only a matter of time before the wholesale part of the story turned into retail. Officially doing so on May 13, 2019, when Mark bought the market and his seafood adventure really set sail. While hearing the story, I pictured Han Solo (famed Star Wars space pirate) in the Millennium Falcon, running seafood instead of spice. However, Mark wasn’t doing the ‘Kessel Run’ in under 12 parsecs – he drove the St. Lawrence Seaway in two days flat. Now that’s Gaspé direct!
Back in our universe, the current incarnation of the market features pristinely kept display cases of fresh quality delicacies from the sea, a chef driven prêt à manger section, local and imported provisions, plus a bright and colourful produce section. On one particular visit, I was thrown back to my teenaged years, as I recalled coming in from the West Island with family to pick up lobsters worthy of driving for. After a moment, my foodie sonar soon pinged with delight, as I spied a professional kitchen with a menu fit for a gourmet. This menu includes bisques, soups, chowders, salads, pastas, seafood paella, fish & chips, crab cakes, calamari, tartares, tataki — plus exquisite creations featuring; lobster, scallops, shrimp, mussels, oysters; even whole grilled fish. As it turns out these veritable feasts are prepared by Paul — a highly skilled chef whom Mark knew prior to buying the market, and brought on to join the crew in 2021, along side their experienced and hardworking fishmongers.
Before even tasting a dish from Chef Paul’s galley, something told me I’d really hit the food writer’s jackpot. Not only had he worked in some of Montreal’s most renowned kitchens — 40 Westt Steakhouse & Raw Bar, Rib’n Reef Steakhouse, Estiatorio Milos, Mythos Ouzeri Estiatorio, Restaurant Damas, Desjardins Seafood, and the original Moishe’s Steakhouse to name a few, but his culinary arts have been acclaimed by dozens of repeat customers and critically by Helen Rochester during his time at Desjardins. With four decades of experience his level of flavour development and nuanced recipes are worthy of seafood dreams. Along with his knowledge of fine seafood; it appears Mark’s keen eye for culinary talent found the “X” on the treasure map.
Now let’s paddle back to the market itself. After more than half a century in existence Mark continues to improve Poissonnerie Sherbrooke day in and day out. With the goal to hook a place in the minds of seafood lovers and newbies alike as Montreal’s go-to purveyors of fine seafood and solidify the market’s legacy.
With numerous loyal and new customers served daily, he attributes the vibrancy of the market to several things. First, his ‘people person’ personality. Another, a philosophy to treat others the same way he would like to be — respecting customers and staff alike. Moreover, they take pride in greeting customers and you can see they enjoy a good ‘kibbitz'! During the pandemic, shopping may have gotten a tad dreary, but not at Poissonnerie Sherbrooke — if a customer is away a while, they’ll quip, "Where were you? Did you forget us?”
Not to ignore, freshness at the market is paramount. Standing behind that, all fresh seafood displays are checked and stocked every morning — believing, “if we wouldn’t eat it, we don’t sell it!” Another policy adhered to; they don’t overbuy simply for a great price. With regards to inflation, it’s hard to deny great seafood comes at a cost, but Poissonnerie Sherbrooke offers real value, which your taste buds can confirm.
Mark’s passion for seafood sprang from eastbound trips to Gaspé, and that strong connection lasts to this day. He has since built a life and family with Julie, and anchored Poissonnerie Sherbrooke into the epitome of a fine seafood market. No need for a treasure map, the ‘X’ marks Poissonnerie Sherbrooke, and my stomach’s already digging.
Author’s Note: Jeff has visited six continents in search of unique culinary experiences and edible gems. For a feature on Paul’s journey from Dhaka to Montreal, and dishwasher to chef, see the feature in The Suburban (September 13, 2023 - Page 5). For tasting notes and photos of Chef Paul’s dishes visit www.foodintravel.com and @food.in.travel on Instagram for content your digital taste buds will thank you for. View their full menu at www.lapoissonneriesherbrooke.com
Now Available on DoorDash and Radish
