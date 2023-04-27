Plaza Pointe-Claire experiences a renaissance as it celebrates 65 years in business

As Plaza Pointe-Claire celebrates its 65th anniversary, the popular spot on Boulevard St. Jean just off Autoroute 20 continues to thrive. It is no wonder this iconic location was voted The Suburban’s Best of Montreal in the Shopping Centre category.
“The Plaza is probably considered by most residents to be the true heart of Pointe-Claire,” said Mayor Tim Thomas. “Since I have moved here, there is nowhere in Pointe-Claire where I have spent as much time.”
With over 70 shops and services, there is something for everyone: groceries, pharmacy, bank, food services, books, apparel and accessories, health and beauty, hobbies and collectibles, footwear, home and garden, activities and courses, jewelry, pet care, photography, toys and games, medical services and more. There is also a host of special events held throughout the year, from a petting zoo to summer fun days, Halloween and Christmas gatherings, antique shows and wellness days.
Kurt Scheunert and his partner Burt Johnstone purchased the plaza in 1979 and proceeded to double it in size. Johnstone passed away a few years ago but his wife Lyliane still runs the operation with the remarkable Scheunert, who turns 95 in July and still comes to the office seven days a week. “I am happy to be active,” he said, noting that his son Dan provides valuable assistance.
“My husband was a busy man with many ventures,” said Lyliane. “Nevertheless, he used to say the Plaza Pointe-Claire was his flagship. He really enjoyed improving ‘his jewel’ and was constantly pondering on developments.”
Dan told The Suburban that he sees a bright future for the Plaza. “We came out of COVID in good shape,” he said. “While many of our stores have been mainstays here for years, we are really excited to be welcoming a number of new tenants. I am also proud to say that we have clients who come from all over the island. Someone from the West End can hop on to Highway 20 and we are the first thing you see when you exit at Boulevard St. Jean.”
Fabzone, a community workshop with 3D printers, will open on May 12. Effectus Computers Inc., whose owner Arnaud Rakovich is only 19 years old, will debut around the same time. When the Topaze Bar and Restaurant closed, the popular Emma’s Pizzeria relocated from Pointe-Claire Village into that spot. “We moved here because we needed more room,” said Melanie Dreiblatt from Emma’s. “Before we could seat about 21 people and it is now over 50.”
Some of the longstanding tenants include Ted’s Hobby Shop, Blue Nose Collectibles and Vienna Pastry (59 years and counting), Librairie Clio and Conservatoire de Musique, just to name a few. Ted’s has been at the Plaza from day one, founded by Ted Bryans. Dalton Pratt, who worked for Bryans for several years, bought the business from his widow in the early ’70s. Then Peter Grant, who worked for Pratt for several years, purchased the business in 2001.
With plenty of free parking and access via the train station, the pedestrian mall is wheelchair accessible, and well-behaved dogs are welcome as long as they are on a leash. “There is a really nice vibe here,” says Dan. “It is not the same as going to a big-box shopping centre like Fairview. A mom can drop her child off at ballet, karate or tutoring and then go do her groceries or pick something else up. It’s also a great meeting place”
You can see a complete listing of the stores and services at www.plazapointeclaire.com
