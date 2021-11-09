Online Lecture - The impact of Covid-19 on lung cancer care

The Peter Brodje Lung Cancer Centre is pleased to present the Mona Zavalkoff annual public lecture series - The impact of Covid-19 on lung cancer care. The lecture will be held on November 16, 2021 from 5pm - 6:30 pm. This conference will be held in English with a bilingual question period. This is an online public lecture open to all
Speaking will be Dr. Jason Agulnik - Chief of the Division of Pulmonary Medicine at the JGH and Associate Professor of Oncology and Medicine at McGill University.
Also speaking will be Dr. Thomas Jagoe - Attending Physician in the Pulmonary Division at the JGH and Associate Professor of Oncology and Medicine at McGill University.
To register please email by clicking here
Please register by 4pm on November 16 and include your name an number of participants
