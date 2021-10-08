From its central location and excellent pricing, it is no surprise how much interest the new Noria apartments in St. Laurent are attracting. The project will feature four seven-storey buildings, with 364 units, broken down into two phases. The first building of 95 units will be delivered in March 2022 with the second of 89 apartments slated to be ready in July. As for Phase Two, that will depend upon demand. “The first building is already 25 per cent rented, so that is definitely a good sign,” said Renée-Claude L’Écuyer, Sales and Marketing Director for the developer, Kevlar.
The 306 Crevier Street location is right next to major highways, bus routes, the metro system, the train station, parks, schools, CEGEPs, daycares, stores, pharmacies, restaurants and more. The Du Collège metro station is on the orange line and five minutes away. Among the many bus routes that pass through the neighbourhood are the 175 and 202 that stop directly in front of Noria. “I took the Du Collège metro to Berri-UQAM the other day and it took me only 12 minutes,” noted L'Écuyer.
An all-inclusive package includes appliances (a functional kitchen with refrigerator, stove, hood with fan, and dishwasher — all in stainless steel), window shades, Wi-Fi and electricity, heating, and air conditioning costs. There is a laundry area with a washer and dryer. All you must do is personalize your space with your furniture to fully enjoy the quality of life at Noria.
“There is a demand for rentals like this,” said L'Écuyer. “Some people are tired of keeping up a house or they don’t want to deal with taxes or a mortgage. Younger individuals might not be ready to invest in property. We have had interest from people in their 20s to their mid-70s, so the demographic is quite wide.”
Whether you are traveling by bike or car, you’ll always have an indoor place to park — quickly and safely. Summer or winter, tenants will be able to enjoy the common spaces to move, relax and gather with family and friends. In the central courtyard, you will be able to take in the fresh air in the large green spaces surrounded by trees, shrubs, and flower gardens. During the summer heat, you can take advantage of the sun and have a good time at the swimming pool (Phase Two) or on the deckchairs on the terrace.
On sunny days, you can invite friends and loved ones for a drink on your glassed-in balcony or in the green central courtyard. If exercise is your thing, a fully-equipped gym will let you work out and push your limits.
Located near major highways, Noria apartments is easily accessible by car from everywhere in Montreal. The building includes a large indoor parking lot with spaces reserved for visitors that will save you from the harshness of winter and the oppressive heat of summer. What’s more, charging stations for electric cars and practical storage spaces for bicycles make life even easier.
Rental costs range from $1,290 to $2,220 per month. The all-inclusive 3½ apartment at the Noria includes a kitchen with stove, fridge and dishwasher, a bright living room, bedroom, functional bathroom, an area with washer & dryer and lots of storage space.
The Noria's 3½ + office apartment includes a kitchen with stove, refrigerator and dishwasher, a bright living room, a bedroom, a functional bathroom, an area with washer & dryer and plenty of storage space. It also includes an office space to facilitate work at home.
The all-inclusive 4½ apartment at the Noria includes a kitchen with stove, fridge and dishwasher, a bright living room, bedroom, functional bathroom, a laundry room with washer & dryer and lots of storage spaces.
The all-inclusive 5½ apartment at the Noria includes a kitchen with stove, fridge and dishwasher, a bright living room, bedroom, functional bathroom, a laundry room with washer & dryer and lots of storage spaces.
For the 3½, 4½, and 5½ apartments, different configurations are available depending on the floor and the orientation of the apartment.
For more details call 514-402-6994, email info@noriaappartements.com or visit https://www.noriaappartements.com
