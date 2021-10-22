National Career Event announces hybrid job fair

More than 8000 jobs are being offered during this in-person and online event
Over the course of a week, the National Career Event job fair will take place both in-person at the Palais des congrès de Montréal (October 27-28) and virtually (November 3-4). This new hybrid concept will allow jobseekers to directly meet and speak with employers who represent a wide range of sectors: education, engineering and IT, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and more, either face-to-face or in real-time online. A pavilion devoted just to transportation and logistics has 25-30 exhibitors alone.
Not only will there be 150 exhibitors on-site at the Palais, but there will also be a variety of complementary services as well. “We will have a photo booth with a professional photographer where attendees can get a headshot that can be used for resumes and other platforms like LinkedIn,” said Éric Boutié, President of National Career Event. “There will be experts to help with preparing or adjusting a resume, improving job interview skills, and evaluating language competency levels in both French and English.”
During the online portion of the job fair a few days later, there will be more than 60 exhibitors who will be offering information on their companies and available positions via live chats. It runs November 3-4, but job offers and the opportunity to apply online will be open until November 12th.
Organizers say that there will be over 8,000 jobs available throughout the duration of this career fair. The Government of Quebec has helped to fund this event as well.
Registration is required but free. Vaccine passports will also be required to attend the in-person portion of the job fair.
For more information and to sign up for the National Career Event, visit their website at https://ecarrieres.com/en
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.