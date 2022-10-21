Montreal hairdresser followed her dream to establish her own salon this past decade

Ekaterina Poludinski has been a hairdresser all of her life. “This is my passion and the source of my energy and creativity,” she says.
Poludinski lived in Israel for about a decade and owned a hair salon there. Eleven years ago, she and her family came to Montreal and chose to settle in Côte Saint-Luc. “We fell in love with the area very much right away,” she says. “It felt like home, and we were welcomed by the community.”
Not long after her arrival here, she decided to risk it all and open her own hairdresser salon in NDG, at the corner of Cavendish Blvd. and Somerled Ave. called Salon de Coiffure Éclat. “I started all alone at first,” she explains. “I worked very hard to balance building the business and learning two languages so that I could provide my clients with the best services possible. Ten years have now passed, and I believe that my hair salon has become a nice addition to our lovely neighbourhood.”
The salon has grown and recently expanded to offer not only hair care to men, women, and children, but other services as well, such as manicures and pedicures, facials, and laser hair removal. The salon sells a number of lines of beauty products, and she has also renovated and upgraded the facilities and equipment. This includes having taken over the space of the nail salon next door. “So, we doubled in size,” she says.
Assisting her is a team of five employees. A fresh addition is Maria, a very talented hairdresser from Ukraine. “She, as I did many years ago, is building her new life from scratch in Montreal,” Poludinski says. “She arrived here in May from Ukraine, where she operated her own salon. I believe our salon is the lively place where people from our community can get not only professional services, but a chance to relax and recharge. I am very excited and proud of what we have already accomplished and what the future can bring. We are happy to accommodate both old and new clients and I hope more people will be able to discover and enjoy our salon for themselves!”
Poludinski looks back on how it all started for her in NDG. “I had no clients at the start,” she says. “Through people I knew from Israel, word got out and we have built a loyal clientele ever since.’’
Salon de Coiffure Éclat is located at 6437 Somerled Ave. in NDG. Open Tuesday to Saturday. To make an appointment call 438-998-8070 or 514-486-0045. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram @coiffure.eclat.You can also email ekaterina.polud@gmail.com
