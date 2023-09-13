METRO puts diversity and inclusion at the forefront of employee culture

METRO is a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer that operates or services a network of 975 food stores under several banners, including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, and Food Basics, as well as 645 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy, and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. In all, there are 1,600 points of sale and 15 distribution centres that provide employment to more than 95,000 people, making Metro the largest private employer in Quebec.
The company was founded in 1947 when a few independent grocery retailers decided to form a buying group that would enable them to offer its customers products at prices comparable to those of major food chains. It was called Magasins Lasalle Stores ltée. By 1972, 25 years after it was founded, the company became les Marchés d’Aliments Metro ltée and were the first stores to offer what we currently know as the supermarket concept. In 1986, they made the foray into pharmaceuticals with the purchase of McMahon Distributeur Pharmaceutique Inc.
Over the next two decades, they bought up La Ferme Carnaval Inc., the leases and rights to 48 Steinberg grocery stores, and several other Quebec and Ontario grocery store chains. In 2011, METRO entered into a partnership with Marché Adonis and, in 2014, Première Moisson bakery. METRO acquired the Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc. in the spring of 2018, and together the two companies created a $16-billion retail leader catering to the growing consumer needs in food, pharmacy, health, and beauty.
EDI (Equity, Diversity, Inclusion) is at the core of METRO’s employee relations. In fact, Hélène Rainville was brought on as the head of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and International Recruitment at METRO to manage this specific division of the company. Many initiatives have been taken on, from training and conferences to a wide range of activities.
“We started by training our VPs to get them committed to EDI, and then we worked on training our employees,” she explained. “Over the last few years, we’ve developed different virtual training capsules related to EDI to raise the employees’ awareness and make sure everyone understands their role and how they can be inclusive of colleagues. We also wanted to know our employees better, so we gave them a self-identification questionnaire. It started with the office employees first and then this year we gave it to all employees. We asked various questions about their feelings of inclusion. We now know our employees better and will be able to develop initiatives related to their specific needs that they identified.”
It’s also important to METRO that they recognize specific days that are devoted to various marginalized groups. In addition to many events that they organize around EDI, they also acknowledge diversity by organizing a diversity week every March, during which every day is dedicated to a specific group, allowing their staff to participate and explore the topics that are covered throughout the week. They mark special days for Indigenous people and the LGBTQIA+ community as well by sharing info and hosting events for employees.
“We also have Employee Resource Groups (ERGs),” Rainville said. “We started our journey with ERGs a few years ago, and their impact is getting bigger as the years go by. They have the responsibility to represent the group they’re involved in and can then organize activities and conferences to create content that can be sent to all the employees. We feel like this allows our employees to understand the reality of the people that are in the community they represent. It has also helped us to have a culture of inclusiveness and awareness. We are giving our staff more and more space to help increase inclusivity.”
