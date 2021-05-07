Mega Centre Group is a one-stop hub for all your exterior home renovations. Located at 8360 Pascal-Gagnon St. in Saint-Leonard, Mega Centre Group has been a landscaping distribution and garden centre for more than 57 years, serving professionals and homeowners alike. Co-founder Giuseppe Gentile, who came to Canada from Italy in 1962, can still be seen walking through the site. "He arrived here with a suitcase and a heart filled with determination and hard work," said his daughter, Angela Gentile.
The company — which began as Pépinières-Gentile and expanded over the years to become Mega Centre Groupe, with added locations in Joliette, St. Constant and Longueuil — specializes in gardening and landscaping, as well as masonry.
"We are Elite Permacon distributors with a wide selection of pavers, bricks and stones,” she added. “This is the one-stop shop for all your renovation needs, from the foundation to the finishing touches."
Trusted not only for the quality of its gardening and landscaping products, but also for that of its masonry products, Mega Centre Group is the top destination for both, professionals working in the landscaping field and homeowners who wish to undertake the job themselves.
Carrying a wide selection of pavers, exterior wall coverings, plants and garden accessories, no matter the size of your project, Mega Centre Groupe has the experience and the know-how to help you create an outdoor space that will meet your highest expectations.
Angela — who now runs the business along with her brothers Orlando and Joe, her husband Tony Di Re, daughter Cristina and a dynamic and knowledgeable team — invites new customers to drop in. If you are thinking about transforming your exterior home design into a cozy and welcoming haven, come and see them. Mega Centre Group has everything you need to help you create the outdoor space of your dreams.
Mega Centre Groupe is located at 8360 Pascal-Gagnon St. in Saint-Leonard. Call 514-321-0350 or visit www.megacentregroupe.com
