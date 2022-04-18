It has only been a few months since Macallan’s Pub moved to its brand-new Dorval location on Hymus Blvd. and owner Wayne Blunt says the venue is already thriving.
Blunt first opened Golf-O-Max Dorval in 1999 on Dorval Ave. In 2006 he renovated the spot, tripling it in size and introduced Macallan’s Pub, named after his favourite whisky. Just before the pandemic he built a state-of-the-art kitchen with a plan to greatly enhance the menu. Regrettably, COVID-19 kept the business closed for most of the last two years and the kitchen never got “cooking” at all.
Last spring Blunt decided to relocate to Hymus Blvd. In June he took over the new premises — which previously housed nightclubs such as Studio 55 and The Firm — and gutted the place. It really is a work of art. Unlike the original spot, Macallan’s 2.0 is bright, with high ceilings, and can accommodate 150 people, including 115 seated and 35 at the biggest bar on the West Island. A terrace will open soon and have space for almost 50 more patrons. There are three pool tables, 10 large-screen televisions, a big projection screen, a dance floor, a stage, a modern jukebox, and an ATM.
“We have made a very good impression on our regulars from the original location and of course our new clientele,” Blunt said. “Our location is terrific, right off both Highways 20 and 40. I think we have filled a void in the community. I’ve been in this business for 30 years. Thanks to the assistance we received from the federal government, we survived the pandemic and now it is time to move forward.”
Macallan’s welcomes a varied clientele.
“Our demographic varies from early 20s to mid 70s, depending on the day or night of the week and which event is scheduled,” he continued. “Tribute bands and country night brings out the older folk. Whereas a typical Friday night, with the deejay spinning the tunes, the demo is 25 to 35.”
Lunches are bringing out the folks who work in the area, especially from the industrial park just to the south and east. Dinners are popular before Saturday night events. “We pride ourselves on having some of the best local talent, from country, right through old and new rock, and with our monthly tribute bands stealing the show.”
When COVID-19 bar closures were lifted, Blunt unveiled his new location. He has launched weekly Saturday night concerts, with a deejay spinning tunes on the other nights. Blunt says customers are very pleased with the quality of live music being offered on Saturdays. A Beatles tribute band is on tap for June. There will be a taste of country music once a month.
Business opens at 10 a.m. each day, with customers anxious to enjoy the VLTs (video lottery terminals). Blunt has debuted his kitchen, open from lunchtime until 3 a.m. each day with Elaine Ostopkevich and David McKee in the kitchen.
I had the opportunity to sample some of the cuisine and allow me to give it a big thumbs up. The hamburger, all dressed with bacon and cheese, was juicy and served in a challah bun with a side order of crispy fries. As part of my curbside lunch pickup, a friend ordered a garlic oregano chicken sub, with fries. He was very pleased with the combination of grilled chicken, onions, peppers, lettuce, and tomato, between a soft submarine roll. As a starter, I had the mozzarella sticks. They were ever so crispy and delicious.
The menu also has chicken tenders, cauliflower bites, chicken wings, mac and cheese, smoked meat pizza, poutine, nachos, veggie spring rolls, salads, and penne with rose sauce. Of course, there is a complete array of cocktails and beer on tap.
Macallan’s Pub is located at 2362 Hymus Blvd., corner of Sources. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 a.m., seven days a week. For more information log on to www.macallanspub.ca or call 514-542-1102.
