Les Marchés TAU has come a long way since the late Eli Brown, a passionate advocate for natural health, opened his first store on St. Denis Street in 1978. More than four decades later his son Gary, grandchildren Robbie and Gideon, along with their partner and lifelong friend, Andrew Facchino, have grown the business into a powerhouse of six locations.
Nicely spread across the island, the tremendously popular health-conscious food stores are located in the Plateau (St. Denis), Pointe-Claire, St. Leonard, Laval, Blainville, and Brossard. Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit two years ago, the partners envisioned more expansion. “We are brick and mortar businessmen,” Facchino explained. “But at the time we were not sure what would happen to retail. Ultimately, we are project people.”
Their latest was a new store that recently opened — virtually. “Now was the time to move towards e-commerce.” Facchino added.
Last month, the new and improved Marchés TAU website (https://marchestau.com) made its debut to much applause. It contains a comprehensive online shopping, flyers, recipes, events, giveaways, and information on private naturopathic consultations at each of its locations.
“We are so excited about this,” said Facchino. “It is an unbelievable site with well over 20,000 products. The demand has been there for years. We just launched and the traffic and requests for home delivery have been strong. It really is like operating another store – a big one.”
TAU wants to be a partner in the health journey of its customers. Facchino notes that the six supermarkets have made it their mission to offer superior quality organic food, a wide variety of therapeutic and cosmetic products, as well as the personalized and professional services of competent naturopathic and natural health consultants.
When customers enter a TAU store, they’re immediately presented with a plethora of organic produce options that are also available for bulk purchases. TAU has a growing number of more than 300 products under their own label. “We remain one of the few remaining grocery stores that sells 100 per cent organic bulk for which we are certified.”
Walk into a TAU store and you will find an in-house organic butcher, a café and juice bar, a bakery, a chopping station, a cosmetics section, as well as a fruits and vegetable selection to die for.
TAU products do not contain any artificial colours, additives, unnatural sulfites, chemical preservatives, white sugar, or other artificial sweeteners.
Vegetable oils come, as much as possible, from organic farming and are mechanically pressed — without the addition of chemicals — and are neither bleached, refined, or deodorized. And the flours they sell come from whole grains, as much as possible from organic agriculture, and without being chemically bleached. When it comes to organic, the owners will only carry products that have been certified by independent and recognized organizations and no irradiated food is ever on their shelves. Best of all, now all of this is available at the tip of your fingers.
To learn more about Les Marchés TAU, and to take a look at their
new online store, visit www.marchestau.com
