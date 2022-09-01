Les Cours Hyperbaric Centre continues to serve as a game changer for sufferers of Long COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic is by no means over. Even though most infected patients recover, 10 to 30 per cent remain with persistent symptoms that have devastating effects on their quality of life, known as long COVID. This is where Les Cours Hyperbaric Centre at Les Cours Medical Centre in downtown Montreal comes in.
Utilizing hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), a treatment that helps healing, Les Cours Hyperbaric Centre continues to share many success stories among its patients. HBOT is used to increase the oxygen level in your blood and can prevent tissue death, promote healing, and help fight infection. By sitting or lying down in an enclosed chamber, the pressure inside is raised. Pure oxygen is given, speeding up the healing process and enabling the individual to recover faster.
In addition to long COVID, there is a long list of conditions that can benefit from HBOT. This includes everything from arthritis and cancer (treatment synergy) to inflammatory bowel disease, different kind of injuries, and concussions. The complete list is on their website.
HBOT can be used for any condition that involves hypoxia (low oxygen) and inflammation. An adequate supply of oxygen is needed in our body’s tissues for them to function. When tissue is injured, it requires even more to survive and repair. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy increases the amount of oxygen your blood can carry.
“For people who are suffering from long COVID, we can get you back on track,” said Thomas Fox, a hyperbaric therapy expert who has worked in this field for 30 years. “We just treated a gentleman who was very skeptical when he first arrived. When he returned for his second appointment, he told us how well he slept and that his energy was coming back as well. He thanks us for giving him his life back.”
The Centre, with two private chambers, opened in June of 2021.
Long COVID is a common occurrence after being infected with the virus. It affects as many as one in three patients. While the most common symptom reported is fatigue, other debilitating side effects include memory issues, brain fog, anxiety and depression, sleep disruption, change in taste and smell sensation, numbness, tingling and muscle pain, shortness of breath, and gastrointestinal issues.
“For many people, one treatment can get them back on track,” said Fox. “However, we find that five to 10 treatments seem to be the sweet spot. Via this non-invasive process, oxygen is breathed at increased atmospheric pressure while patients rest comfortably in a mono-place chamber. The length of the treatment depends on their condition.”
“If you are suffering from long COVID or persistent pain and would like to accelerate your recovery time, why wait if you have a solution right here in downtown Montreal?” asks Valerie Law, Vice-President of Marketing and Communications at Les Cours, adding that their Hyperbaric Center is safe, reduces pain, provides oxygen to tissues in critical needs, and is suitable for all ages — from kids to elderly patients.
The Centre is located at 1455 Peel St., Suite 424.
For more details call 514-845-1234, email info@hyperbaricmontreal.com, or log on to hyperbaricmontreal.com.
There is free indoor parking for HBOT patients.
