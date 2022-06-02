Instalook Inc. offers vast selection of top-quality frames

Having good-quality eyewear is a must, whether it’s a prescription frame or sunglasses (or both), and not all eyeglass frames are created equally. Not only do they have different looks and styles, but they have to feel right when being worn.
This is why Instalook Inc. is the perfect solution to all your eyewear needs. It is a one-stop shop where you’ll find everything related to eyecare, and they have an impressive collection of all the top brands, so you will always find exactly what you are looking for.
Instalook carries everything from Oakley and Ray-Ban to Gucci, George, Celine, and more. In addition to their convenient, central location in the Decarie Square shopping centre, Instalook keeps their overhead costs at a minimal in order to pass additional savings on to their clientele.
“We always have very aggressive prices on prescription lenses and more,” said co-owner Charly Dray. “We want to give our customers the best prices every time.”
The Instalook boutique is both large and spacious, with thousands of frames that are ready try on. Their experienced, knowledgeable staff can help you browse the many choices and select the best frame so you can always put your best face forward. “We have more than 2,500 frames to choose from and we can have glasses ready in 48 hours, so this really isn’t your average optical shop,” Dray said.
In addition to their wide selection of glasses and quick turnaround, they can also provide a range of services to streamline their clients’ eyecare needs. Their on-site optometrist, Dr. Estefania Chriqui, has a Master of Science degree (MSc) and is also recognized by the Fellows of the American Academy of Optometry (F.A.A.O). She comes with more than 15 years of experience in practicing optometry, and she is on staff and available at their storefront five days a week.
Instalook is proud of its long-standing history in their field, as well as their closely related network of clients. The team there is available to serve customers of all ages and from all walks of life, whether you need individual eyecare or your whole family needs to be looked after. “We can see kids as young as one year old and up,” Dray said.
It is a comfortable setting for even the youngest of patients, and parents can rest assured that their children’s eyes are being properly cared for thanks to the professionalism and kindness of their staff.
Instalook Inc. is in the process of updating their website (stay tuned), but they are active on social media platforms like Instagram so you can follow them there!
For more information or to book an appointment, call 514-504-1100, or visit their boutique at 6900 Decarie Boulevard, Unit 212, in Côte Saint-Luc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.