Most people speak to their realtor once a decade, calling on them to assist in the sale or purchase of their home. But did you know that your real estate broker can help you with many different aspects relating to your property, even if you are not on the market to do a real estate transaction? Here are some things which you can call upon your real estate broker to assist you with:
Home Sales and Market Information: Sharing is caring! A great realtor shares all sales information with homeowners, future homeowners and anyone who reaches out. This includes the market trends in your neighborhood (which may differ greatly from the market trend of Montreal as a whole) as well as what that home across the street sold for.
Supplier Referrals: Most realtors can point you in the right direction when you are searching for suppliers to maintain, repair or renovate your home.
Increase your Home Value: Before you do any renovations, a realtor can assist with planning and help determine if your renovations will increase the value of your home or be a sunken cost.
Home Maintenance Tips: Doing small maintenance work continuously will help avoid urgent and costly projects down the road. Your realtor should have a seasonal list with recommended tasks to properly maintain your home.
Even if you are not on the market to sell or buy, our team is delighted to assist and inform the community in any way we can.
Don’t have a real estate broker? Call us! We’re here to offer advice and answer any questions you may have about the real estate market.
Learn about your home’s value online at www.MTLHomeValue.com.
Samara Wigdor is a real estate broker with Royal Lepage Heritage in Westmount and has been assisting Montrealers with their real estate needs for over 10 years.
She can be reached at 514-437-8118 or samara@samarawigdor.com.
