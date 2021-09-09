Homeowner’s Fall Checklist

The change of seasons is quickly approaching, and most homeowners may forget that properly preparing your home for the fall can save a lot of time and money in the coming months.
A good plan in place will allow you to do some seasonal maintenance work and keep your home running smoothly in the colder months. Use the following preventative fall checklist to avoid any emergency breakdowns.
Seal your wood patio and store/cover outdoor furniture and equipment: Most outdoor furniture and equipment are not made for Montreal’s cold winters, so use the fall’s mild weather to your advantage and take some time to properly protect and store them.
Check the heating system, chimney, and fireplace: Since your heating has been off for months, it’s a good idea to make sure everything is still working, so you don’t get caught off-guard on a cold day.
Clean your Gutters: Once the leaves have fallen, call a gutter company and get your gutters cleaned and inspected. It would be advisable to inspect your roof for any loose or broken tiles at the same time. Schedule the job before we get a heavy snowfall, which could leave frozen leaves and debris in the gutters.
Shut your sprinkler system/outdoor water supply system: It is important to shut your sprinkler system for the winter to ensure no frozen pipes and that the system will not breakdown come springtime.
Seal windows and doors to prevent cold draft: Weatherstripping and caulking material can be easily sourced at any hardware store and is a quick fix to prevent an expensive heating bill.
