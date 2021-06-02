Gold Squad’s personalized caretaking serves seniors better

Managing a senior’s care is no easy task, especially during these trying times. It’s so important, for the wellness and comfort of the client, that they receive personalized medical care. When someone is recovering from a surgery, illness, or accident — or perhaps they have a pre-existing condition that requires a certain level of attention — they need to know that their caretaker is professional, reliable, and compassionate.
That’s where Gold Squad comes in. They are breaking the mould when it comes to caretaking services. Not only do they pride themselves on the time and effort they put into the relationships between their clients and employees, but they also truly value the members of their team for their hard work and dedication to senior care.
“One of the main complaints we receive are people who come to us because they feel like they’re only getting the bare minimum of services elsewhere,” said Gold Squad owner Heather Parnell. “They say it’s never the same person who comes to visit them, so they have to explain themselves and their conditions all over again. Sometimes others don’t care as much, or they will come late and leave early. Clients feel like a number. But we have an individual or team that is dedicated to each and every client. That way, they always have a familiar face and it’s someone who knows their story, who understands them and knows what to do.”
In the end, the client gets the best possible service, while the caretakers can do their jobs more efficiently.
Gold Squad always works closely with the families of their clients. They are also particularly good at helping people know what their options are for their older family members. “The healthcare system can be hard to navigate at the best of times, so when they contact us, we have the information and material they need to answer all their questions,” Parnell explained.
She also really values her staff, adding, “We are very loyal and good to our workers, and then they give their loyalty back, which ultimately trickles down to the client. The clients develop a rapport with their caretakers, and we want them to keep that. It’s so important.”
For more information on Gold Squad call 514-967-8694, or visit www.gold-squad.com
