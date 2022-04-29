A rug is really the centrepiece of a space, and it sets the tone for the entire room. At Galerie Oasis in Laval, there’s an endless array of rugs to peruse, from the finest Persian rugs that are delicately made by hand to contemporary, fashion-forward, machine-made rugs that are in line with all the latest trends.
Their Persian rugs are unique and antique, combining rich colours with sophisticated elegance in true authentic craftsmanship. The experts at Galerie Oasis meticulously handpick their Persian pieces and currently have the largest selection of Persian rugs in the area, with work by weavers such as Habibian in the Nain and Sirifian in the Isfahan, along with the finest of Tabriz, Kashan, Caucasian, and other traditional designs.
Their modern urban rugs are just as popular and feature a variety of detailed motifs, including hand-knotted rugs and those with botanical designs in supple silk, which work well in any home décor setting. Meanwhile, their range of village rugs are deeply rooted in the history of nomadic cultures and showcase intricate stories and patterns that are sure to become conversation starters.
In addition to their endless choices of rugs and floor coverings, Galerie Oasis has curated a distinct collection of one-of-a-kind collectibles, beautiful sculptures, and other fine artwork as well. Their store is like a treasure trove of exquisitely selected pieces, with everything from porcelain figurines, bronze sculptures, wood carvings, and oil paintings to original art from the 18th and 19th centuries. In all, they have more than 3,000 pieces of art in their amassed collection.
It doesn’t stop there. Galerie Oasis also has over 80 different sofas on their showroom floor. These come in many solid colours, from neutral and monochromatic to vibrant and striking, as well as several fabrics and materials, including fine leather. They are made here and also imported from the US and Italy. To complete the living room look, there are coffee and end tables, decorative benches, entertainment units, site tables, cabinets, plus other décor accessories. Clients will even discover many light fixtures, like lamps and chandeliers.
Galerie Oasis carries all the major and reputed brands in these home categories: Royal Doulton, Tiffany, Royal Dux, Meissen, and many more. After an impressive 53 years in business, they have accumulated a distinctive assortment of housewares to outfit spaces from top to bottom, whether they are traditional and timeless or avantgarde.
“It’s difficult to describe what we do because we do so much,” said owner and president Raymond Saba. “It’s definitely a place to see, so much so that we’re told we should charge an entry fee to get in because it’s so interesting.”
For more than five decades, Galerie Oasis has distinguished itself by being an honest, family-run business that prides itself on its superior customer service. Establishing lasting relationships with their clientele and remaining connected to the community has always been a cornerstone of their success. They have gained extensive knowledge after half a century in the rugs, art, and homeware industries, and continue to evolve with the changing landscape of home retail.
Whether you’re in search of a rare one-off piece to add to your décor or a complete room makeover, Galerie Oasis has everything you need to make a house a home.
Galerie Oasis is located at 1877 Boulevard du Curé-Labelle in Laval. They can be reached by calling 450-973-0000 or by visiting galerieoasis.ca
