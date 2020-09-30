Foyer Lambert: A family-owned fixture of NDG for more than five decades

It was 1964 and the Lambertson family had started Lambert Roofing, a company dedicated to roofing as well as installing chimney liners. Over time, they expanded their roofing services, offering shingle, metal, and copper roofs. The company also increased their scope of chimney work — doing specialized brick work as well as building, repairing and refurbishing chimneys so they were aesthetically pleasing and safe to use again.
“We started installing gas inserts about 20 years ago,” explained Connie. “Today we install wood and gas inserts and fireplaces, we also install stoves in wood, gas and pellets.”
Foyer Lambert carries some of the best brands out there, such as VALOR, KOZY HEAT, REGENCY, HEAT & GLO, and SUPREME, and Foyer Lambert is also always on top of the latest trends.
“If it’s new construction, people are looking for a linear fireplace with a clean face,” Connie said. “And for those who are looking to replace a wood unit with a gas insert, the style is usually square because it’s placed in an existing square opening.”
Even the log sets that are placed inside gas units have changed — clients want the casual, cool look of driftwood, and Foyer Lambert offers a range of styles to accommodate.
While always looking forward in terms of trends, the company has always stood by its traditional family-owned ideals when it comes to customer experience.
“We started in 1964 and the sons are still taking care of the company,” she said. “They started working with their dad and they’re still here working today. We do not subcontract our work — not for installations of units, not for brick or roofing. We are the ones who sold the work, we do the installation and we don’t leave until the unit is working or for bricks and roofs, until we are done. We want to make sure that what has been done has been done properly — and done by us.”
Foyer Lambert has been a staple in NDG since its opening almost half a century ago, and Lambertson said it will be staple for years to come. “We’ve always been here, and hopefully we’ll stay here until it’s time to retire.”
Foyer Lambert is located at 5825 St. Jacques St. West. Call 514-484-0646 or visit foyerlambert.com
