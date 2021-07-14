Family-run Au Vieux Duluth DDO location celebrates reopening

After a string of bad luck including a fire, a pandemic, and extensive outdoor street construction, the Au Vieux Duluth restaurant located at 3610 Saint-Jean Blvd. in Dollard-des-Ormeaux is excited to be back. The family-run business is happy to not only be celebrating their big reopening, but to also join their restaurant chain in commemorating its 40-year anniversary.
Au Vieux Duluth, which has 32 locations across Quebec, with one in Cornwall, Ontario, uses authentic Greek recipes that have been in place since they opened their first restaurant. The location in DDO has been there for more than two decades and prides itself on maintaining the delicious fare that the Au Vieux Duluth name is renowned for.
This locale is a true family-run business. Not only has it always been managed by Anastasios Moshonas and his two brothers, but now their kids are joining the ranks of working in the restaurant, helping with hostessing, bussing, and food preparation. It is because this family is so closely tied to their restaurant that they have been able to persevere over any and all challenges.
“We have bounced back really well because our brand is a staple in our community,” said Moshonas. “We have always been there, at the same address, since the 1980s, and it has always been such a pleasurable business to run. People love it because it’s simple — you get a great dinner for incredible value.”
Moshonas said now that their children are getting more involved with the restaurant, it has helped them start to learn the business better, and customers are always thrilled to see them working in both the front and back of the house.
“Our younger generations are taking the baton over now and it has been phenomenal,” he explained. “The clients love it. My brothers and I are all very proud.”
The DDO restaurant has always remained flexible when it comes to their dining choices, and they offer a wide range of options that appeal to their clientele. With a spacious layout, the restaurant can be a great place to host small parties. It also has a bring-your-own wine option so a night out at this West Island hotspot can be enjoyed to its fullest. Patrons can feast on traditional Greek cuisine in the comforts of the restaurant’s dining room, or they can order their meals online, prepay, and pick them up to eat at home.
They have also collaborated with third-party services like Uber and DoorDash to make home delivery of their food possible.
“The majority of our clients are people we have had coming in all this time,” Moshonas said of his loyal customers, and it is a true testament to the value and service that can be expected. As well, Au Vieux Duluth-Saint-Jean regularly keeps in touch with their patrons by remaining active on social media.
Restaurants, especially today, have always been a challenge to run. However, with the support of family and dedicated clients who keep coming back time and time again, restaurants like Au Vieux Duluth demonstrate proven longevity and success.
3610 St-Jean Blvd, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, QC H9G 1X1 • 514-624-0350
(0) comments
