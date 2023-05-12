Experience something new this spring at the Cummings Centre

The Cummings Centre continues to serve the 50-plus community in the Greater Montreal area, throughout North America and abroad with a wide range of activities, having adjusted to the new normal with online offerings as well as in-person programs. Such is precisely the case in regard to spring and summer programming, for which registration is now underway.
From creative arts and music to entertainment, fitness and social groups plus dozens of ways to volunteer, the Cummings Centre makes it fun and easy to connect and get involved. This spring and summer, the Centre delivers additional opportunities at its Westbury campus and various off-site locations with 30 per cent more in-person programs to choose from.
The Cummings Centre has brought back many popular programs to encourage participants to make social connections and meet others. Bridge, canasta, mah-jongg as well as Circle of Friends social group, craft classes and conversational Spanish, Italian and Hebrew are great examples of this. The West Island Men’s Club offers regular meetups for conversation, card or board games, watching sports and more.
There are many new courses, informative lectures and special events on tap. Global Affairs topics will include Israeli Politics Uncovered; China, U.S. & Russia, a Clash of Civilizations and; UK & Europe in the Aftermath of Brexit. There are also online adventures to Zimbabwe, the Gardens of New France and more, not to mention more than 65 fun fit courses, self-defence, boxing, tango and social walking clubs.
Increasingly popular are classes in music appreciation and performing arts. Learn to play an instrument in a ukulele class or try your hand at song writing in the Song Writer’s Circle. A series on great entertainers will provide a behind the scenes insight into some of Broadway’s greatest hits. On Wednesday, June 7 (3 p.m.) there will be a program at the Segal Centre entitled Dazzling Drag Queens. This high-energy entertaining performance will feature Montreal’s Misty Waterfalls and friends.
Café Soleil, located at the Cummings Centre, a new collaborative initiative with JEM Workshop, Zera Café, Ometz, Federation CJA and the Cummings Centre will be opening its doors this spring. A place to grab a bite, a warm cup of coffee and socialize with friends.
“Something that has been wonderful to watch is the evolving relationships through our online and in person programming,” says Victoria McNeill, program manager. “That human connection continues to be really important. There is so much to choose from here, you’ll reactivate some part of yourself with language, music, art or travel or whatever it is you are curious about. You’ll find it here.”
The Cummings Centre continues to offer a variety of free programs designed to increase accessibility amongst older adults to social, physical and educational programs, regardless of their health status, language barriers or isolation. In-person and online options available include Memorable Melodies concerts, Getting Comfortable with Technology workshops, a Parkinson’s Support Group (at Beth Tikvah in Dollard), a Living with Stroke group and more.
You can browse programs at cummingscentre.org/programs or register by telephone at 514-343-3510 or at 5700 Westbury Ave. weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. New and returning members receive preferred pricing, access to the Virtual Learning Library (300+ videos) and exclusive programs. To learn more visit cummingscentre.org/benefits.
